Madison mayor calls for 'immediate action' after report shows widespread harassment of city workers

Madison’s mayor called for “immediate action and internal trainings” after a city worker survey showed that a quarter of respondents said they’d been victims of harassment, bullying or discrimination in the past year.
“These survey findings are disturbing and highlight unacceptable working conditions for too many City employees,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a press release. “I am committed to ensuring a safe and respectful workplace environment for all employees.”
The survey was conducted by the city’s Multicultural Affairs and Women’s Initiative committees on June 25, about two months after Rhodes Conway was sworn in after defeating longtime incumbent Paul Soglin.
The survey was emailed to each of the roughly 3,800 people working for the city; 913 workers responded.
Of those, a quarter said they had been harassed, bullied or discriminated against in the past year. Fewer than half of those employees reported those issues out of fear of retaliation, being ostracized or shunned or out of mistrust of the complaint process.
A report detailing the survey results says that women, non-binary and transgender workers were more likely to experience workplace marginalization. About a quarter of African American and 22% of Hispanic workers said they were treated differently by coworker because of their race.
Other findings include:
• 31% of respondents said they experienced gender-based harassment, and 35% said they witnessed it.
• 19% said they experienced sexual harassment, and 26% said they witnessed it.
• 18% said they experienced age-related harassment, and 22% said they witnessed it.
• 16% said they experienced race- or ethnicity-based harassment, and 30% said they witnessed it.
• 11% said they experienced disability-related harassment, and 10% said they witnessed it.
• 4% said they experienced harassment based on sexual orientation, and 1% said they witnessed it.
Forty percent of those experiencing harassment or bullying said it was instigated by peers, 33% cited supervisors, and 18% said the harassment and bullying came from the public.
“Multiple employees in frontline positions described a hostile work environment where patrons/members of the public harass and verbally abuse staff with impunity,” the report says. “Some employees reported being stalked or physically assaulted.”
The survey also asked about career development, finding that fewer than half of the respondents had a clear understanding of how to advance their careers or had received mentoring.
Fifty-seven percent of the respondents felt that employees have equal access to learning and development opportunities, and only half had a clear understanding of the position study or reclassification process for advancement.
