Madison mayor calls for 'immediate action' after report shows widespread harassment of city workers

Madison’s mayor called for “immediate action and internal trainings” after a city worker survey showed that a quarter of respondents said they’d been victims of harassment, bullying or discrimination in the past year.

“These survey findings are disturbing and highlight unacceptable working conditions for too many City employees,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a press release. “I am committed to ensuring a safe and respectful workplace environment for all employees.”

The survey was conducted by the city’s Multicultural Affairs and Women’s Initiative committees on June 25, about two months after Rhodes Conway was sworn in after defeating longtime incumbent Paul Soglin.

The survey was emailed to each of the roughly 3,800 people working for the city; 913 workers responded.

Of those, a quarter said they had been harassed, bullied or discriminated against in the past year. Fewer than half of those employees reported those issues out of fear of retaliation, being ostracized or shunned or out of mistrust of the complaint process.