Madison mayor asks for moratorium on evictions; county placing homeless in hotels

Rhodes-Conway also said city staff have been working hard to support homeless residents.

“We are in the process of setting up three different sites,” Rhodes-Conway said. “One for families, one for single women and one for single men. We’ve already got that underway and are moving people today.”

She also said the city has developed a protocol with local emergency rooms and with shelters so that anyone who is currently without housing but is presenting symptoms of COVID-19 can get care and that everyone associated with the shelter knows what they need to do in that event.

Meanwhile, Dane County will be partnering with homeless shelters to provide more than 72 hotel rooms for people who are facing homelessness during the coronavirus outbreak.

The hotel rooms are being used specifically for families who are staying in overnight shelters and individual people who are considered high-risk in multiple categories for COVID-19. People started moving in to those hotel rooms on Thursday.

According to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, the county is allocating more than $150,000 for the hotel rooms and also to provide the people utilizing them with meals. Supportive services will be provided by a number of service agencies.