Madison mayor asks for moratorium on evictions; county placing homeless in hotels

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, speaking Thursday afternoon, said that she is asking every landlord to hit pause on evictions and non-renewals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that she is asking state officials to issue a moratorium on evictions and non-renewals.
“If I could issue a moratorium on evictions and non-renewals here in the city of Madison, I would,” Rhodes-Conway said. “But I am specifically prevented by state law from doing so, which is an incredibly frustrating thing when you’re trying to take care of your community.”
According to a 2016 report from UW-Madison assistant professor Revel Sims, there are approximately 2,527 eviction cases per year in Dane County.
Rhodes-Conway said with most courts shut down at the moment, it would be difficult for landlords to move eviction cases forward. And she stressed that tenants should still do what they can to avoid eviction.
“Certainly, nobody should cut a bad deal with their landlord right now and agree to move out, unless they really, really, really want to,” Rhodes-Conway said. “People should not lose housing during this time and this is a place where the private sector could step up.”
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it is temporarily suspending Civil Execution Orders (Writs of Restitution, Writs of Assistance, Writs of Replevin, Execution Against Property) and also temporarily suspending court ordered evictions.
Rhodes-Conway also said city staff have been working hard to support homeless residents.
“We are in the process of setting up three different sites,” Rhodes-Conway said. “One for families, one for single women and one for single men. We’ve already got that underway and are moving people today.”
She also said the city has developed a protocol with local emergency rooms and with shelters so that anyone who is currently without housing but is presenting symptoms of COVID-19 can get care and that everyone associated with the shelter knows what they need to do in that event.
Meanwhile, Dane County will be partnering with homeless shelters to provide more than 72 hotel rooms for people who are facing homelessness during the coronavirus outbreak.
The hotel rooms are being used specifically for families who are staying in overnight shelters and individual people who are considered high-risk in multiple categories for COVID-19. People started moving in to those hotel rooms on Thursday.
According to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, the county is allocating more than $150,000 for the hotel rooms and also to provide the people utilizing them with meals. Supportive services will be provided by a number of service agencies.
Dane County is also seeking out additional hotels to partner with in order to meet the level of demand for social distancing required. Ideally, these hotels would be located on properties that are served by major bus lines and/or are centrally located. Hotels that have suites with microwaves, refrigerators and other similar amenities to allow people to stay in their rooms are what Dane County is looking for.
“Dane County is committed to helping our most vulnerable residents receive the support and shelter they need during the novel coronavirus pandemic,” Parisi said in a statement. “Through these efforts, we hope to limit the spread of COVID-19 in families experiencing homelessness and individuals at risk of developing severe health complications. A huge thank you goes out to our dedicated staff partners, and the participating hotels who have worked around the clock to make this possible.”
Any hotels that are interested in partnering with the County on this should email emergencymanagement@countyofdane.com
The Salvation Army is also relocating 20 families who were staying in their overnight shelter. The purpose of this move is to increase social distancing and allow the Salvation Army to serve single women at its facility.
Both of these actions are expected to reduce the burden on The Beacon homeless day resource center and help increase social distancing there as well.
The City of Madison has also finalized protocols for isolating residents who are waiting for COVID-19 test results or who are otherwise symptomatic. This will give residents who are vulnerable and ill a safe place to recover outside of a shelter. City staff have located alternative shelter possibilities for men and women, but will take time for these spaces to be turned into shelters, and skilled volunteers will be in demand to help run them.
Dane County has also secured $12,000 in additional funding for The Salvation Army’s case management program to help families and single women in need of shelter find safe alternatives. The county is also allocating funds to locate additional hand washing stations and portable toilets in areas where individuals who sleep outside spend time- promoting access to hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the City of Madison and Dane County are expected to announce further details on helping homeless and housing insecure people find the resources they need and have places to go that are safe.
“While today’s news is an important turning point there is much still to be done,” said Shawn Tessmann, director of Dane County Department of Human Services. “We are encouraged by the response from the community and grateful for the tireless efforts of staff and volunteers to respond to these unique needs in a trying time. We hope by achieving greater social distancing that we can slow the spread of this virus across all our communities.”