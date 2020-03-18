Madison mayor announces limits on city services, paid emergency leave for city employees

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced additional measures Tuesday limiting city services in the hopes of curbing community spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rhodes-Conway also announced paid emergency leave for employees who need time off work for reasons related to COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus.

“In these extraordinary times, our city employees are working incredibly hard to maintain essential city services,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “We are taking these measures to protect our employees and the public while delivering as many services as possible.”

Also Tuesday, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced several new cases of COVID-19 that indicate community spread of the virus. Community spread indicates there is no known source of the disease, such as recent contact with an infected person or travel from an area with a high number of cases.

All city employees will be granted two weeks of emergency leave time for pandemic-related absences. Also, all city employees will be able to borrow against sick-leave balances that are expected to grow over the course of 2020 to help ensure that absences do not result in a loss of pay.