Madison mayor announces former Elections Commission leader as new city attorney

Michael Haas, former head of the state Elections Commission, has been selected as the next city attorney, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Monday.

Haas will replace City Attorney Michael May, who is retiring on June 1 after holding the position since 2004.

Since stepping down as the interim head in 2018, Haas has been working with the Elections Commission as a staff attorney.

Most recently, he has advised clerks across the state in responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

He also worked as a staff attorney and later elections division administrator for the state Government Accountability Board.

Haas, a graduate of Harvard University and the UW Law School, handled legal and administrative issues during the 2012 gubernatorial recall elections, the 2016 presidential and general election cycle and the completion of the country's only statewide recount of the 2016 presidential race.

Haas has testified in Congress on election security and written a number of articles and papers on election law.

Rhodes-Conway said his expertise in all things elections, ethics and open government is a combination of skills that will "help Madison deal with the challenges ahead."

