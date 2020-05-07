Madison mayor allows temporary homeless encampments

Where feasible, the city may provide services at the sites that include portable toilets and hand washing stations, trash containers and regular visits by outreach workers.

Ald. Grant Foster, District 15, said the city’s policy should be consistent with current enforcement action, especially when constituents ask him about existing encampments.

“It’s important as a lawmaker and an official to point to what we’re doing and have that stand up,” Foster said. “If we are going to choose to not enforce it temporarily, I think it’s important to put that out there publicly.”

Foster sponsored a resolution by title only at the City Council’s May 5 meeting in support of allowing temporary use of specified city lands to promote safe outdoor space practices.

“The goal is not, at this point, to create new locations to move people to new places,” Foster said. “The approach is to basically give temporary permission in certain public areas where encampments have already established.”