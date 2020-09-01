Madison mayor adds some projects, delays others in 2021 Capital Budget

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s $161.6 million capital budget reflects constrained choices due to the coronavirus pandemic and a commitment to affordable housing and public transportation — priorities of her administration.
Rhodes-Conway announced her capital budget and five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) Tuesday under circumstances very different from a year ago, when she proposed $170.6 million in new spending on capital projects.
“The devastating impacts of a global pandemic have challenged us all, and the health, social, and economic impacts of it have been felt sharply by too many in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said in her executive capital budget summary. “As we respond to this public health crisis and the economic fallout from it, we also have a responsibility to advance racial justice and equity in our capital investments with infrastructure that works for all our residents.”
The capital budget funds large projects like buildings and infrastructure while the operating budget — coming in October — funds ongoing services. The CIP, which invests $995 million in 156 capital items through 2026, outlines spending over the next six years.
Rhodes-Conway’s proposed 2021 Capital Budget is $48.8 million less than what was anticipated in last year’s CIP. A number of projects have been deferred to 2022, including a satellite facility for Metro Transit and the reconstruction of University Avenue. Also, the $16 million Reindahl Imagination Center was moved from 2021-2022 to 2023-2024.
At a press conference Tuesday, Rhodes-Conway said her proposal cuts an estimated $40 million from departments' budget requests and many projects have been moved to balancing the city's borrowing.
Her proposal relies on $116.2 million in borrowing, to be repaid in the operating budget through property taxes, which is $809,000 higher than what was anticipated in 2020 CIP. It also depends on $45.4 million in other funds that include sources like revenue bonds, impact fees and Tax Increment Financing
The mayor’s proposed capital budget maintains 2020 debt payment levels of 17.1% of general fund spending.
Her proposal also adds funding for projects that were not included in the 2020 improvement plan, including $5 million for constructing a new interchange for County Highway AB, a $6.5 million Small Business Equity and Recovery Program and $3.5 million project for a citywide LED conversion initiative.
Rhodes-Conway outlined priorities for capital spending including increasing funding for affordable housing and homeownership assistance, advancing equity in business ownership, improving transit to underserved communities and expanding investments in solar energy and solar jobs.
"While we have faced unprecedented challenges in 2020, I believe that we have to double down on finding ways to build the Madison that we want, not just the Madison that we have always had," Rhodes-Conway said at the press conference. "I look forward to working with the Common Council to adopt a budget that does just that."
Bus rapid transit on track
Investment in land use and transportation projects make up the largest share, 52%, of spending in the CIP with $519.1 million invested in implementing bus rapid transit — a hallmark of Rhodes-Conway’s administration — along with maintaining and improving the streets and bike paths.
Rhodes-Conway’s proposal maintains her commitment to making BRT a reality by 2024 with the goal of increasing the capacity of Metro Transit’s existing system while decreasing ride times. The budget would move construction and equipment funding to 2022. It would also move $31 million for Metro’s Transit Coach program and $16 million for Metro’s satellite bus facility to BRT.
In 2021, the budget proposal includes $9.3 million for reconstructing streets, $10.8 million for renovating Metro Transit’s headquarters, $10 million for Metro technology upgrades, $2 million for BRT planning, $1.9 million for Park Street repairs and $850,00 for a new path connecting to the Capital City Trail on the city’s east side.
Housing
Under the mayor’s proposal, the city’s yearly allocation for affordable housing projects would increase from $5.5 million to $6.5 million by 2023. In 2021, $2 million per year would be set aside for developments not associated with tax credit programs.
“The COVID pandemic has shown us that too many people in our community live on the verge of losing their housing,” Rhodes-Conway said in budget summary.
Rhodes-Conway announced her budget proposal at the Grove Apartments on Cottage Grove Road, which includes affordable units.
“This facility is getting our city closer to our goal of providing affordable housing options for all and I intend to continue to expand on these investments as much as possible through my budget,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.
Her proposal would also add $480,000 over the next six years for lending programs to rehabilitate the city’s housing stock and help seniors stay in their homes. Also, the mayor proposes to expand the city’s land banking program by $3 million over the next two years to specifically address gentrification on Madison’s south side.
Local economy
Though funding sources were in question, the mayor maintained the $13 million the Madison Public Market.
In the 2020 budget, Rhodes-Conway proposed changing the local funding source for the Public Market to a taxing district along East Washington Avenue. The 2021 Capital Budget proposal does not propose any changes to what is already appropriated for the project.
Currently, the market construction would be funded with $7 million in Tax Increment Financing, $3 million in private donations and $3 million in federal New Markets Tax Credits.
To combat the economic effects of the pandemic, the mayor is proposing to include $6.5 million in the CIP for a Small Business Equity and Recovery program, which the City Council is considering.
The funds would aim to support business owners of color, women, and other underrepresented entrepreneurs to start or expand their businesses and invest in equipment to protect workers and visitors from the coronavirus.
According to her budget proposal, Dane County employers laid off 2,766 workers in March alone. In July, unemployment in Dane County was 5.9% compared to 2.7% in July 2019.
“These grim statistics, and the uncertainty that lies ahead of us, makes it critically important to ensure we are continuing to foster small businesses and family sustaining jobs for our residents, including by lifting communities of color,” Rhodes-Conway said in the budget message.
The mayor’s proposal would also fund energy and sustainability improvements by nearly $10 million across the CIP in addition to renovations to Fire Station 6 on the south side ($2.9 million) and the first floor of the City-County Building ($4.4 million).
Looking ahead
Rhodes-Conway included several projects on the Horizon List, a tool implemented in last year’s budget. The list includes projects that “meet a clear community purpose” but need more planning before they can be funded in the CIP.
In this year’s capital budget, Rhodes-Conway included creating a new men’s shelter, implementing a master plan for Vilas Park, adding a new off-leash dog park and replacing the Lake Street Garage.
Next up on the capital budget, the Finance Committee will offer amendments that will be voted on during its Sept. 21 meeting. Rhodes-Conway is expected to announce the 2021 Operating Budget Oct. 6, with the Finance Committee voting on amendment that spending plan at its Oct. 26 meeting.
The City Council will vote on the 2021 budget in its entirety during the week of Nov. 9.
