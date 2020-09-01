Madison mayor adds some projects, delays others in 2021 Capital Budget

At a press conference Tuesday, Rhodes-Conway said her proposal cuts an estimated $40 million from departments' budget requests and many projects have been moved to balancing the city's borrowing.

Her proposal relies on $116.2 million in borrowing, to be repaid in the operating budget through property taxes, which is $809,000 higher than what was anticipated in 2020 CIP. It also depends on $45.4 million in other funds that include sources like revenue bonds, impact fees and Tax Increment Financing

The mayor’s proposed capital budget maintains 2020 debt payment levels of 17.1% of general fund spending.

Her proposal also adds funding for projects that were not included in the 2020 improvement plan, including $5 million for constructing a new interchange for County Highway AB, a $6.5 million Small Business Equity and Recovery Program and $3.5 million project for a citywide LED conversion initiative.

Rhodes-Conway outlined priorities for capital spending including increasing funding for affordable housing and homeownership assistance, advancing equity in business ownership, improving transit to underserved communities and expanding investments in solar energy and solar jobs.