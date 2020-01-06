Madison may tighten enforcement for Airbnb operators

Seeking better administration and tighter enforcement, Madison may soon require operators of Airbnb rentals and other tourist rooming houses to get annual permits.

Alds. Patrick Heck, Arvina Martin and Shiva Bidar on Tuesday will propose an ordinance to require Airbnb and other rooming house operators to get the permits. The move is intended to address city staff challenges in enforcing tourist rooming house regulations that require a public health license, paying room taxes and compliance with zoning rules.

In its zoning, the city requires that a tourist rooming house must be the operator’s primary residence and that an operator may only rent the housing for 30 days per calendar year when not present. The rules are supposed to ensure operators are there most of the time and prevent investors from buying property for the sole purpose of renting out the entire unit.

When operators are absent, there is less oversight of the property, city officials said.