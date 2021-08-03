Madison may spend $4.7 million for grocery condo space in South Side project

Madison may spend $4.7 million to buy a grocery condo space in a larger $42 million redevelopment to make sure neighborhoods have access to groceries on the South Side.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Ald. Tag Evers introduced a resolution Tuesday to purchase the 24,000-square-foot grocery condo in the larger Truman Olson housing redevelopment, "called Fourteen02 Park" on 3.5-acres of long-vacant, city-owned land at 1402 S. Park St.
The grocery condo will house a full-service Luna's Groceries that will eventually replace the aging Pick ‘n’ Save next door at 1312 S. Park St., city officials said. The city's purchase will allow a redevelopment by Rule Enterprises of Milwaukee and Movin' Out of Madison to move forward on its timeline, avoid a potential grocery gap, and ensure the construction of 150 units of affordable housing.
The developers have city approval for the grocery and six-story housing component to be operated by Movin' Out with 30 units for those making up to 30% of Dane County median income, or $27,050 for a family of three; 64 units for those making up to 50% of median income, or $45,050 for that family; and 56 units for those making up to 80% of median income, or $70,650 for that family.
The project also includes 10,200 square feet of amenity space, structured parking for 164 cars and 134 bikes, and the city's construction of a new Cedar Street extension that's now underway.
“Food access and the creation of more affordable housing are priorities for my administration,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “We have an opportunity to ensure that both of these things will continue to be available in South Madison by playing a significant role in this project.”
The purchase resolution will be considered by the city's Finance Committee on Monday, and decided by the council on Aug. 31.
The city’s funding commitment would serve as bridge financing between the financial closing timeline requirement of Rule Enterprises and Movin’ Out in 2021 and Luna's financial borrowing timeline in 2022, officials said. Currently, Luna's operates a small store in the Allied Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Luna's needed to secure $4.6 million for the grocery space and another $4.3 million to transform it into a store, city officials said. But Luna's lender determined its anticipated operational income would not support a total $8.9 million loan.
The proposed resolution provides the city with more certainty and control over the project because it means the larger development can proceed, ensuring a newly built “box” within which a grocer could serve the neighborhood for the next several decades, officials said.
“Convenient, affordable access to food is a fundamental human right," said Evers, 13th District, who represents the site. "I stand firmly committed to making sure that there is no grocery gap in South Madison and that there is a long-term food retail solution for area residents with the departure of Pick ‘n’ Save.”
If the city's purchase is approved, it would work with Luna's or another grocer to determine a lease or sales price for the space, which would likely result in some sort of city subsidy to secure a store, economic development director Matt Mikolajewski said.
Luna's has no contractual obligation to work with the city to open at the site, and the city is not obligated to lease or sell the space to them, Mikolajewski said, adding that the city could partner with a different grocery.
This would not be the first time that the city has provided financial support to prioritize and ensure neighborhood food access within development projects, officials said.
The city, through its Community Development Authority, serves as the landlord for Asian Midway Foods, 301 S. Park St., and Yue-Wah Oriental Foods at the Village on park, 301 S. park St. The city has also provided TIF financing for large, mixed-use development projects that include food retailers, most notably the Trader Joe's at Monroe Commons, 1810 Monroe St., in 2005, and Festival Foods at The Galaxie, 810 East Washington Ave., in 2015.