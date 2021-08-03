Madison may spend $4.7 million for grocery condo space in South Side project

“Convenient, affordable access to food is a fundamental human right," said Evers, 13th District, who represents the site. "I stand firmly committed to making sure that there is no grocery gap in South Madison and that there is a long-term food retail solution for area residents with the departure of Pick ‘n’ Save.”

If the city's purchase is approved, it would work with Luna's or another grocer to determine a lease or sales price for the space, which would likely result in some sort of city subsidy to secure a store, economic development director Matt Mikolajewski said.

Luna's has no contractual obligation to work with the city to open at the site, and the city is not obligated to lease or sell the space to them, Mikolajewski said, adding that the city could partner with a different grocery.

This would not be the first time that the city has provided financial support to prioritize and ensure neighborhood food access within development projects, officials said.