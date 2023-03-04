Madison is considering another major land purchase in a continuing effort to improve the evolving South Side.

The city would spend $3.76 million to buy parcels totaling 4.9 acres at 1800, 1802 and 1804 S. Park St. that now hold All Metals Recycling, under a resolution proposed by Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District, on behalf of policymakers and staff. Under the proposal, the city would use another $2.6 million to help that business buy and relocate to a new site at 5651 Tradesmen Drive on the Southeast Side.

The city’s purchase of the three properties, currently assessed at $2.12 million, would allow for the expansion of neighboring Heifetz Park, a 3-acre park with minimum facilities that was formerly in the town of Madison, and provide opportunities to create low-cost housing.

Broadly, the acquisition would allow the city to continue to implement the South Madison Plan, adopted in January 2022, which envisions hundreds of millions of dollars in development and improvements and a mini-neighborhood including detached, single-family, owner-occupied homes along Wingra Creek.

“The South Madison Plan calls for a mixed-use redevelopment of this parcel,” said Matt Mikolajewski, the city’s economic development director. “This will likely take the form of residential development, with possibly some commercial and employment space. Heifetz Park will also be expanded through this purchase.”

Overall, the South Madison plan envisions more density at the Village on Park mall, an expanded Penn Park, new housing and retail, up to 12-story mixed-use buildings in some spots, new streets and paths, development to complement Madison Area Technical College, and projects to create a gateway at South Park Street near the Beltline.

“This plan calls for making investments in South Madison that respect and build upon the strong community of residents and businesses that already call South Madison home,” Mikolajewski said. “By purchasing (the All Metals Recycling) property, the city can more ably guide future redevelopment in a way that meets the South Madison Plan goals.”

Multiple purchases

The purchase would be the city’s seventh and most expensive acquisition of property in the greater South Park Street corridor to support revitalization and redevelopment efforts since 2020.

Already, near All Metals Recycling, the city has acquired 1810 and 1901 S. Park St. and 814-826 North Ave., and further south, 833 Hughes Place and 810 and 818 W. Badger Road. The purchases cost about $7 million.

“South Madison is a large area with many redevelopment opportunities,” Mikolajewski said. “Purchasing multiple properties in multiple areas throughout South Madison is necessary to reach the goals of respectful investment outlined in the South Madison Plan.”

“The impact will bring a variety of opportunity to this area including multiple styles of affordable housing, homeownership, economic revitalization and sustainability, and hopefully an organic multicultural experience that reflects the diversity of this area of Madison,” Carter said.

Specifically, in the vicinity of All Metals Recycling, the South Madison Plan shows an expanded Heifetz Park, row houses or town houses to the immediate northeast, a variety of uses along South Park Street, and an extension of North Avenue over railroad tracks toward Bowman Field and the new residential neighborhood envisioned along Wingra Creek.

Heifetz Park, 924 Burr Oak Lane, now offers a sun shelter, playground, drinking fountain, picnic tables, benches, community garden and open space.

The Parks Division’s plan for the park will incorporate the land to be purchased into the existing park, and a public engagement process will determine what the newly acquired land will look like once improved, spokesperson Ann Shea said.

“Creating urban outdoor spaces is an investment in our neighborhoods as well as the physical benefits that come from having outdoor spaces accessible,” Carter said.

New TIF district

As it continues land purchases, the city is also poised to create a potent tax incremental financing district that could help deliver a record $115 million to support an array of initiatives on the South Side. The city’s Finance Committee is scheduled to consider the new district on Monday, and the City Council on Tuesday. The district also requires the approval of the TIF Review Board composed of the city, Dane County, Madison Schools and MATC. A vote is scheduled for March 17.

If approved, the TIF district would mean tens of millions of dollars for South Side housing, streets, parks, bus rapid transit stations, bike and pedestrian improvements, development loans, land purchases, small-business assistance and more. The borders of the TIF district, called TID 51, would be the Beltline, Fish Hatchery Road, John Nolen Drive and Wingra Creek.

The funds for the purchase of All Metals Recycling and to help that business relocate come from multiple sources, including $2.4 million from the Park Acquisition Fund and $4.68 million from two TIF districts, Mikolajewski said.

The city is paying for All Metals Recycling’s property and to help it buy a new site and relocate for several reasons, Mikolajewski said.

“All Metals is a well-established business that provides a service to the community,” he said. “In the context of the South Madison Plan, their current location is not the best site for them to continue to operate and grow their business. As a result, they are relocating to what will be a better location in the long term. Without financial support for this relocation, they wouldn’t be able to move forward. As such, the city is making an investment of TIF funds into their new facility.”

“This is a commitment to the residents of South Madison that the city will be investing in South Madison,” Carter said. “The residents are ready and willing to ensure that we hold true to our commitment.”

