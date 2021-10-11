Madison may spend $2.1 million to expand park, preserve forest on North Side

Madison is poised to spend $2.1 million to buy roughly 22 wooded acres to significantly expand a park and preserve a forest canopy near Cherokee Marsh on the North Side.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and North Side Alds. Syed Abbas, 12th District, and Charles Myadze, 18th District, are proposing to spend the $2.1 million in parkland impact fee funds to buy from Cherokee Park Inc. the 21.7 acres of vacant land north of Whitetail Ridge Park at the southeast corner of North Sherman Avenue and Wheeler Road.
The property is primarily a densely wooded area that includes mature native trees as well as landscape features like the natural landscapes already managed by the city as part of the nearby Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park system, the resolution says.
"It expands Whitetail Ridge Park in an area of growing population, and protects 20 acres of high-quality urban forest, in close proximity to Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park and will offer future recreation opportunities for trails, hiking, bird-watching and nature enjoyment," parks superintendent Eric Knepp said.
Abbas and Myadze could not be reached for comment.
Whitetail Ridge Park, 1818 Anhalt Drive, is a 9.55-acre neighborhood park that's well used and features a basketball court, playground, soccer field and open field.
The property acquisition will allow future expansion of the park to create a larger community park through future planning processes, officials said.
"It would go through a park master planning process in the future," Knepp said. "A high-level priority is protecting the woods. We see it as a great place to enjoy nature and trails."
The purchase does not include a residential property on a half-acre at 4733 N. Sherman Ave. in the town of Burke, but does include another residential property on a half acre at 4825 N. Sherman Ave. at the corner with Wheeler Road.
The funding would cover $2.06 million for the real estate, $25,000 for demolition costs and $13,500 for closing costs.
The city's Park Commission is scheduled to consider the purchase at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with a final decision by the City Council at a later date.
If the property is purchased, the Parks Division anticipates some limited public recreational use by 2024, Knepp said.