Madison may share up to 100 police for Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee

The officers would be drawn from all areas of the department, mostly according to skill sets and memberships to specific teams, such as SWAT and Special Events, Valenta said. Specific assignments are not yet known, she said.

Any assignments to the convention will be made with first consideration being staffing needs in Madison, Valenta said. Also, there is a provision in the proposed agreement that allows for recalling officers back to Madison from the convention should an event occur here that requires it, she said.

The arrangement will not require paying overtime to guarantee routine coverage in Madison, Valenta said. The city has not received any official notice of DNC-related events in Madison, but the department is planning for the possibility, she said.

The resolution will be introduced to the council on Tuesday and be considered by committees with a council decision at a later date.

