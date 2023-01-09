Madison may require energy-use reports, "tuneups" for large commercial buildings

To save energy and cut pollution, Madison may soon require the owners of larger commercial buildings to report annual energy use and also do building energy "tuneups" every four years or face fines.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and three City Council members have proposed an ordinance to launch the city's Building Energy Savings Program to help commercial building owners increase the energy efficiency of their buildings, save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

But the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce opposes the proposal, contending it would require owners to submit energy use records, making the data a public record; force up-front costs for consultants that produce no actual energy savings; and force owners to participate, rather than having the program be voluntary.

Under the ordinance, the owners of commercial buildings 25,000 square feet or larger will be required to record and report energy use annually, called "benchmarking," using the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager, a free, online tool developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The practice provides information to building owners and managers about how a building's energy use compares to other similar buildings, how it changes over time and ways to save energy, a joint statement by the Mayor's Office and City Council says. Buildings that benchmark typically reduce energy use by 8% to 10% over time, it says.

In addition, the owners of commercial buildings 50,000 square feet or larger would be required to do a building tuneup once every four years. To tune up a building, a qualified professional assesses a building's existing energy systems, controls and maintenance practices and performs no- to low-cost adjustments, maintenance or minor repair to improve performance and save energy, the statement says.

On average, tuneups reduce energy use by 12% and pay back in two to three years, it says.

In Madison, commercial buildings account for 30% of carbon emissions, and large structures account for a substantial portion of the total due to their size and complexity, the statement says. Cutting carbon emissions from buildings is a "critical step" in achieving the city's goal of reaching 100% renewable energy and net-zero carbon emissions communitywide by 2050, it says.

The program would cover about 680 buildings 25,000 square feet or bigger, including about 310 that are 50,000 square feet or larger, said Jessica Price, the city's sustainability and resilience manager.

'Key part of the solution'

Reducing energy use in the covered buildings by 10% to 15% would cut carbon emissions by an estimated 91,257 to 136,886 tons per year, the equivalent of taking up to 26,757 cars off the road, the statement says.

"We have reached an 'all hands on deck' moment for climate action, and the building sector is a key part of the solution," Rhodes-Conway said. "Luckily, there are proven, cost-saving strategies like those in the Building Energy Savings Program that can reduce carbon pollution, save business owners money on energy bills and build a well-paid green workforce all at one."

The Chamber of Commerce would support a voluntary effort.

"The chamber believes energy benchmarking is a valuable practice when it is done voluntarily and the information is confidential, which is why we supported legislation to develop a collaborative voluntary energy benchmarking program that the city adopted," president Zach Brandon said. "Nearly a decade later, the city has yet to take action. Instead, this is a return to a failed mandatory approach that the chamber and many other business organizations communicated serious concerns about years ago.

"The only material change between this plan and the one from 2014 is that businesses would now have to adhere to the mandate while also recovering from a global pandemic," Brandon said.

The city will develop a list of covered buildings in advance of launching the program and inform owners about the initiative and its requirements, Price said.

For penalties, under the ordinance:

Any person who fails to comply with energy benchmarking requirements is subject to a forfeiture of $1,000 for every 90 days of noncompliance.

For tuneups, for buildings 100,000 square feet or larger owners face a forfeiture of $3,000 for 180 days out of compliance and $10,000 for 365 days out of compliance. For buildings from 50,000 to 99,999 square feet, owners face a forfeiture of $2,000 for 180 days out of compliance and $8,000 for 365 days out of compliance.

Anyone who intentionally falsifies data faces a $3,000 forfeiture for a first violation and $5,000 for each subsequent violation.

Anyone who otherwise fails to comply with requirements, with some exceptions, is subject to forfeiture of $20 to $100 for each violation, with each day of violation seen as a separate offense.

"While the City of Madison has the legal authority to assess fines for noncompliance, the code also includes provisions to provide deadline extensions in response to extenuating circumstances," Price said. "It is our goal to work with building owners so that they can successfully benchmark and tune up their buildings."

Minneapolis, Chicago and many other cities have enacted benchmarking requirements, while Salt Lake City, Seattle and others have policies requiring tuneups, the statement says.

The ordinance, introduced Jan. 3, will be considered by city committees with a council decision as soon as Feb. 7.