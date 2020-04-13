Madison may repurpose streets to help pedestrians, cyclists maintain social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With cabin fever running high during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, some of Madison’s busiest bike paths have recently come to somewhat resemble the Beltline during rush hour.

It’s not that more people are using the paths on a daily basis, said Renee Callaway, the city’s pedestrian bicycle administrator. It’s that everyone is going out around the same time in the afternoon — especially when it’s warm — leading to overcrowded paths and breakdowns in social distancing.

“It isn’t spread out anymore, where there’d be a big bump in the morning when people go to work, and then again in the late afternoon as people are coming home, and there’s more recreational use,” she said. “It’s spring in Wisconsin, right? People are going out during the nicest part of the day because it’s such a treat. Everybody wants to be out at the same time.”

The city has posted signs along arterial paths urging walkers, runners and cyclists to stay at least 6 feet away from each other. Observations of the Capital City Trail along the Monona Terrace waterfront on Saturday afternoon suggested that it’s difficult for path users to maintain the proper distance, however.

And that isn’t safe from a public health perspective, said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health.