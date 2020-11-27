Madison may push Bus Rapid Transit system to center lanes

“With these changes, we are well-positioned to compete for federal funding, which is critical for the success of this project,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I’m looking forward to bringing this project to the public and the council for input and approval in the coming weeks.”

Cheaper, efficient

The biggest change, by far, is moving to center lanes for roughly half of the route. Buses would be running in dedicated lanes in one form or another for about 75% of the system.

Center lane running provides more efficient BRT operations, eliminating delays associated with right-turning vehicles, delivery trucks and cyclists, Lynch said. Center lane running also can be less expensive, as only one structure with associated equipment is needed at station locations, instead of two — one on each side of the street — when buses run on the side lanes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Indianapolis, the BRT Red Line project used center-running lanes for roughly two-thirds and side running lanes for one-third of the project, Stuehrenberg said.