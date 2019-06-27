Every dog, they say, has his day, and in Madison perhaps every dog will soon have its park.
After recent tests, the city is launching a public process to decide if it should ease its unusual, 46-year-old law that prohibits dogs in most parks, even if they're on a leash, licensed and had vaccinations.
Currently, the city has eight off-leash dog parks and allows dogs on-leash in just another 26 of its roughly 270 parks.
"I live 1,000 feet from Yahara Place Park, but every day I have to put my dog in a car and drive 15 to 20 minutes to a dog park to get exercise," said Connie Kinsella, a longtime advocate for opening more parks to dogs. "All I want to do is take my dog for a walk in a park. We're just out of step with many cities in the country."
The city, recognizing an increase in population, and presumably, the number of dogs, is starting a process that will include a series of five meetings next month to gather public input on if or how policies and ordinances should be changed, with a range of outcomes from no change to opening all parks to dogs.
The Parks Long Range Planning Subcommittee is expected to make policy recommendations for consideration by the Park Commission in September with any ordinance changes coming to the City Council before the end of the year.
"We recognize that our existing policy is outdated and needs to be revisited," Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said. "I know of very few people or dogs who are satisfied with the current policy or its enforcement. Despite the significant growth in licensed dogs in the city and the growth of multi-family housing, most of our parks are not dog friendly. We also recognize that not everyone wants dogs to be allowed in parks."
A priority will be to shape policy and make ordinance revisions that make sense and are practical, officials said.
"We want to hear from the community and have a goal of finding an appropriate policy balance that enhances the quality of life for residents," Knepp said.
Competing concerns
Currently, the city bans owners from allowing a dog to enter any public park, park building or school grounds with exceptions for service dogs and law enforcement dogs, and at off-leash dog parks or designated on-leash parks if the dog is on or near paths. Dogs aren't allowed on beaches, groomed cross country paths during the winter or conservation parks.
The original 1973 ordinance, which has been revised several times, allowed leashed dogs in only 12 parks. The city began establishing off-leash dog parks more than a decade ago, and is currently installing synthetic dog park turf at the Brittingham Dog Park, 326 S. Broom St.
Over time, the city's population, park use and requests by dog owners to use parks have increased, said Kay Rutledge, assistant parks superintendent. Dog owners must buy a license and a permit to use designated parks.
In 2018, the city treasurer's office sold 12,953 regular licenses, 117 replacement tags and 118 service animal tags, producing $196,551 in revenue, of which $117,035 was paid to Dane County as the city's share of services such as animal control and the Dane County Humane Society.
Meanwhile, the city last year sold 8,791 annual permits and 571 daily permits, producing $251,998 in revenue, which is all poured back into the city's Dog Park Fund.
But the city also gets complaints about dogs in parks, especially if animals are running unleashed, Rutledge said. "In many cases, it is families with young children who are scared of the dog," she said.
In 2018, the city issued 51 citations for off-leash dogs in parks and two tickets for dogs being in unauthorized areas while on a leash. The fines are paid to the Madison Municipal Court.
The city posts rules at parks, but they can easily be missed. Parks Division rangers try to educate violators rather than immediately issue citations, Rutledge said. "We're not looking to fine people," she said.
Around mid-decade, the Parks Division began exploring how the city could accommodate increasing demand for letting dogs in parks, and in 2015 and 2016, the Park Commission and City Council approved pilot programs to allow leashed dogs on paths in 14 more parks. The 14 additional parks were made permanent in 2017.
"It's certainly feasible to have dogs on leash in all parks," Rutledge said, noting that a leashed dog is under control, which addresses a top concern of those who are uncomfortable with dogs in parks, but that there still can be conflicts between leashed dogs and people on paths.
The commission, meanwhile, adopted a policy for off-leash parks, a precursor for exploring new policy and ordinance language for allowing dogs in all parks, Rutledge said. The coming public conversation will help policy makers understand community sentiment, she said.
Time for change
The city is seeking input on a range of options, including whether dogs should be on leash and limited to paths, the size of parks where dogs should be allowed, areas of parks that should be off limits to dogs and if there should be limits to the time of day or days of the week.
"There's a whole gamut of options that can come out of the public process," Rutledge said.
The city, for example, currently has one park, Lucia Crest on the Near West Side, where dogs can be off-leash in an area that isn't fenced in from 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on certain days. The permitted use came in direct response to neighborhood requests, Rutledge said.
Other municipalities are much more accommodating to dogs, and have varying rules. In 2016, Monona passed an ordinance change that allows dogs in parks on-leash, under control with some restrictions. Dogs are not allowed in playground areas, park shelters, beaches or fenced athletic areas.
In Madison, it's unlikely that any change would allow dogs in conservation parks because of potential impacts to habitat, Rutledge said.
In addition to the public meetings, the Parks Division is finalizing an electronic survey that will be placed on the city's website starting no later than July 15 and available for four weeks. Parks Division staff will not make recommendations until the public process is completed.
"We know it's time for change," Rutledge said. "We're not directing how it should end up."