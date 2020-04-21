Madison may lease care facility for COVID-19 response, buy other site for development

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison may soon lease a big, vacant, former skilled nursing facility on the East Side as a possible temporary shelter in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, are proposing that the city lease the 36,192-square-foot facility on 3.3 acres at 4502 Milwaukee St. from Watson Smith LLC for $900,000 for two years with an option to then buy the property for future redevelopment.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated move, Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District, is proposing that the city buy a 28,000-square-foot building on a 1.6-acre site at 1810 S. Park St. from the Stopple Revokable Trust for $1.2 million to hold the property for redevelopment.

The proposals were introduced to the City Council on Tuesday and will be considered at a later date.

The city is looking to lease the former Karmenta Center, once the third-largest of Dane County's 18 nursing homes but closed last spring and in foreclosure, as a possible short-term respite facility during the coronavirus pandemic, said Jim O'Keefe, city community development director.