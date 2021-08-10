Madison may invest $2.1 million in big industrial project on Southeast Side

The $2.1 million represents about 55% of the new property taxes to be generated by the development during the life of the TIF district, with the city expected to recoup its investment after nine years, according to a report by city TIF coordinator Joe Gromacki.

The city is also investing $1 million in TIF funds into infrastructure projects adjacent to the former GE Healthcare property.

Alds. Jael Currie and Yannette Figueroa Cole and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway are sponsoring a resolution to provide the city support that was approved by the Finance Committee on Monday with a City Council decision at a later date.

Currie, 16th District, who represents the site, said she supported creation of the TIF district because of its anticipated ability to ensure public works improvements and provide financial assistance to businesses and create jobs. The specific TIF investment will deliver much-needed modern industrial space, she said.

In a memo to the council, Matt Mikolajewski, the city's economic development director, said the city's industrial market has a relatively low vacancy rate of 3.5%, and that the submarket where the project will be located has a 2.9% vacancy rate.