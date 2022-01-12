Madison may explore how to repair harms perpetuated on people of color

To address past injustices, Madison's Equal Opportunities Commission may launch an effort to explore and make recommendations on how to address and repair harms perpetuated on Black, indigenous and people of color and their communities.
The commission is considering a draft resolution to establish a "Truth and Reconciliation Implementation Workgroup" that would be staffed by the city's Department of Civil Rights and include people representing BIPOC residents, communities and service organizations. It would prepare a report by Dec. 31 with detailed recommendations on how the city could address past wrongs.
"I want to take time to pause and acknowledge past injustices that have happened in the city of Madison to allow healing," said EOC member Ald. Brian Benford, 6th District. "As a Black person who has been marginalized in this city, I personally would like the to opportunity to begin healing. I want to create a safe environment where we can talk about past injustices. We don't have the opportunity to hear about the tale of two cities."
The commission is scheduled to discuss the resolution at on online meeting on Thursday evening. The proposal, however, is likely to be referred to a future meeting to refine language of the resolution. Ultimately, the commission must endorse the introduction of a resolution to the City Council, which would authorize any effort.
Benford said he wants the EOC, an entity with the responsibility for ensuring equal opportunities, to name the work group, rather than the mayor's office or City Council. "I want to keep the politics out of it," he said.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declined comment.
The draft resolution notes a series of historic wrongs, including the city being built upon the homelands of the Indigenous peoples of the region; the U.S. government forcibly removing members of the Ho-Chunk Nation across the city and the region from their land in the 1880s; the city not preventing the destruction of the ethnically diverse Greenbush neighborhood in South Madison in the mid-20th century; and housing discrimination.
Upon that history, extreme disparities continue in many aspects of life here, it says.
As of 2019, although Blacks make up 5.5% of the Dane County population, 45.9% of the individuals incarcerated in the Dane County Jail are Black; and according to a 2021 report by the JFA Institute, about 10% of all blacks are arrested at least once a year in Dane County as opposed to 1% for all other racial and ethnic groups, the resolution says.
There are also dramatic racial disparities in rates of income poverty in Madison, with 3.6% of the white population experiencing income poverty, in contrast to 22.8% of the Black population and 13.1% of the Hispanic population. And there are disparities in the rate of health insurance coverage by race and ethnicity, with 2.6 percent of white residents being uninsured, as compared to 19.7% of Indigenous, 9.3% of Black, 6% of Asian, and 13.3% of Hispanics, it says.
Benford cited the "Race to Equity" report of October 2013 by the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families, now called Kids Forward, that compared 40 indicators of well-being for Dane County residents, mostly between 2007 and 2011. In nearly every category, the study found, blacks, who then made up 6.5% of the county's population, fare much worse than whites.
"How old is that now?" Benford asked. "How much have we moved the needle?"
Since 2014, the draft resolution notes, the City Council has approved resolutions related to racism, including ones recognizing the City Council's role in addressing institutionalized bias and proactively advancing racial equity; recognizing racism as a public health issue; proclaiming the second Monday in October to be Indigenous People’s Day in Madison; designating May 5, 2021, as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day and proclaiming Nov. 26, 2021, as Ho-Chunk Day.
"I believe this effort is intended to add to the collection of initiatives undertaken by the city to build trust and healing within and among our communities," city Department of Civil Rights director Norman Davis said. "While the city continues in many ways to invest in responding to the needs of our residents, this initiative focuses on facilitating healing through listening."
EOC Chairwoman Corinda Rainey-Moore and Byron Bishop, the EOC Division manager, could not be reached.
Under the draft resolution, the Truth and Reconciliation Implementation Workgroup would met at least bi-monthly; design and facilitate the implementation of a truth and reconciliation process; host a community forum or forums to allow opportunities for BIPOC residents to voice their grievances around past injustices in the city; facilitate a community forum or forums with expert presenters on reconciliation and healing; and draft a report to submit to the EOC and then the City Council detailing policy recommendations that the city could implement to address past wrongs.
"If approved, it will be important for policymakers to consider how to create the capacity to carry out the work," Davis said.
"We have the most diverse City Council in the history of the city," Benford said. "We should be keeping these issues on the front burner."
