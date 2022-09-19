Madison may change property owner assessments for streets projects

Madison is considering changes for the municipal bill every property owner dreads: assessments for new streets, curb, gutter and sidewalks.

The changes would generally reduce the cost for property owners for the most expensive projects in which rural roads are improved with curb, gutter, sidewalks and new pavement, and modestly raise the price for more common, less expensive work such as street resurfacing, city principal engineer Chris Petykowski said.

Overall, the changes would be roughly revenue neutral for road projects that cost property owners a total $2.6 million in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Engineering Division said.

The goals behind the change are to make costly rural to urban projects less burdensome, reduce opposition to installing new sidewalks, make assessments more uniform whether a street has existing curb, gutter and sidewalk or not, Petykowski said.

It would preserve existing requirements for private development, provide more reliable estimates for residents and maintain revenues, he said.

"We're charging for the work in the street as opposed to the curb, gutter and sidewalk," he said. "I'm hopeful most everyone will see this as a positive change."

Now, owners cover 50% cost for curb and sidewalk when the city reconstructs or resurfaces a street. It's even costlier when a roadway is upgraded from rural to urban, with property owners paying for 100% of the curb and gutter, sidewalk and four feet of pavement, although grants are available for single-family home and duplex owners to cover half of the cost of the sidewalk.

For a new street, developers must pay for 100% of the entire street, curb and gutter and sidewalk.

The draft policy would have owners cover 100% of 10 feet -- essentially one lane -- of the pavement for road resurfacing and reconstruction, and for rural to urban, owners would pay 100% for 10 feet of pavement and 100% of curb, gutter and sidewalk, with single-family home and duplex owners eligible for a 100% grant for the latter costs.

There would be no assessments for curb and sidewalk repair, with driveway replacement assessed the same as now, with owners paying half of the cost and 100% if the driveway is new.

Under the proposal, reconstruction would rise from $30 to $42 per linear foot; rural to urban would drop from $60 to $42 per linear foot after a grant; resurfacing with utilities would drop from $15 to $11 per linear foot; and resurfacing would rise from $3 foot to $11 per linear foot.

For example, the typical average costs for street component of assessments for a 60-foot lot would change in this way:

Reconstruction would rise $673 to $2,520. Total cost including unchanging charges for driveways and sanitary lines would be $4,520.

Rural to urban would drop $994 to $2,520. Total cost including unchanging charges would be $4,520.

Resurfacing with utilities would drop $220 to $660. Total cost including unchanging charges would be $2,160.

Simple resurfacing would rise $494 to $660. Total cost including unchanging charges would be $660.

Also, the cost of construction for property owners can vary due to the bidding process, Petykowski said. The draft proposal would shift the cost to a three-year rolling average, which would provide more certainty and consistency, he said.

Currently, the city gets the most push back from owners on rural to urban road projects due to the cost of assessment, the new need to shovel snow in the winter, and the city building on its right of away, Petykowski said. Lowering the cost would reduce a significant obstacle to approval of projects, he said.

The Engineering Division is scheduled to make a presentation to the Transportation Policy and Planning Board on Monday, and the Board of Public Works on Wednesday. Staff will use input to craft a final policy for introduction to the City Council with a decision possible by the end of the year.