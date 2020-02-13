Madison may bring back armed security to much of its public housing

Madison’s public housing authority is considering bringing back armed security to much of the housing it operates after a 14-month gap when it lost a contractor.
The Community Development Authority used armed security at its properties for at least 25 years, but the former contractor went out of business and there has been no security at CDA properties since December 2018. After consulting residents and rewriting requirements and standards, the CDA staff is asking the authority’s board to approve a contract for armed guards with National Security and Investigations of Waupaca.
In the absence of security, CDA property managers have been handling more calls about crime and other issues, such as parking, CDA deputy director Deborah Rakowski said, adding that she is not aware of any armed guard firing a weapon or causing injury in the past.
“We have always had security services for our residents,” Rakowski said. “Our residents have been asking about it. They’re asking, ‘When is security coming back?’”
The contract, to be considered by the CDA board on Thursday, is getting a mostly positive reaction from residents in a new survey, although it is opposed by some advocates for poor residents.
At a December meeting, the CDA board heard opposition to the proposal from residents and advocates.
Many residents in CDA housing have significant histories of trauma, including from police contact, and armed security can trigger stress and trauma for them, Linda Ketcham, executive director of Madison-area Urban Ministry, wrote in a letter to the organization.
People working for private security companies are also not likely trained in trauma-informed policing and techniques for de-escalating tension, creating potential for use of excessive or lethal force against residents, she said.
“I have concerns about the potential use of force on behalf of security guards who may not be as formally trained as MPD officers,” said Ketcham, who served for nearly four years as a member of the city’s Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Ad-Hoc Committee. “This is troubling because we know that even with a trained police force, excessive use of force can happen. Unarmed individuals can be shot and killed.”
Supportive services including peer and mental health support would better reduce conflict and behavior problems among residents and guests, she said.
In December, the CDA board asked staff to solicit resident preferences on security, especially on armed guards, to provide data on police calls to CDA properties and to offer recommendations.
Using armed security means getting more-experienced and better-trained guards, Rakowski said. The CDA is also encouraging a “community policing” approach to security under which guards get to know residents, she said.
Security personnel would be trained on a number of topics including proper use of force, public relations, threat assessment and first aid, and armed security must hold required state permits, the CDA’s operation guidelines say.
CDA residents seem split on the matter. In a survey, preliminary results with roughly a quarter of households responding showed more residents in favor of armed security than opposed to it, Rakowski said. Final survey results and police data were not available late Wednesday afternoon.
Under the proposed one-year contract, which could be renewed four times, National Security and Investigations would provide two armed security guards, one each for properties on the city’s east and west sides.
The contract would provide daily patrols at 17 CDA buildings at the Baird Fisher, Romnes and Britta Park apartments, which have a total of 207 units, on the West Side, and only respond to incidents at another 36 buildings with a total of 88 units on that side of the city.
It would provide daily patrols at 33 CDA buildings at the Webb Rethke and Truax Park apartments with a total of 223 units on the East Side, and respond to incidents only at another eight buildings with 54 units on that side of town.
The CDA would not resume armed security service at 12 buildings with 339 units in the Triangle area at the intersection of South Park and West Washington Avenue because a Madison police neighborhood officer has an office at the site, Rakowski said.
There is no federal or legal requirement to provide security services.