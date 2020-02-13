Madison may bring back armed security to much of its public housing

Security personnel would be trained on a number of topics including proper use of force, public relations, threat assessment and first aid, and armed security must hold required state permits, the CDA’s operation guidelines say.

CDA residents seem split on the matter. In a survey, preliminary results with roughly a quarter of households responding showed more residents in favor of armed security than opposed to it, Rakowski said. Final survey results and police data were not available late Wednesday afternoon.

Under the proposed one-year contract, which could be renewed four times, National Security and Investigations would provide two armed security guards, one each for properties on the city’s east and west sides.

The contract would provide daily patrols at 17 CDA buildings at the Baird Fisher, Romnes and Britta Park apartments, which have a total of 207 units, on the West Side, and only respond to incidents at another 36 buildings with a total of 88 units on that side of the city.

It would provide daily patrols at 33 CDA buildings at the Webb Rethke and Truax Park apartments with a total of 223 units on the East Side, and respond to incidents only at another eight buildings with 54 units on that side of town.