Madison may ban amplified music at outdoor 'streateries' near housing

After hearing complaints, Madison may ban amplified music at popular outdoor “streateries” within 100 feet of a building that includes housing.
But the move could mean that some popular bars or restaurants with entertainment licenses that have relied on amplified outdoor music to help support their businesses and musicians, as well as offer music to fans, may no longer be able to do so.
After being conditioned not to visit indoor places or spend time near others amid the COVID-19 pandemic, “outdoor dining and places like Streatery offer a very nice in-between step to help people feel more safe,” said Ty Christian, executive director of the Madison Area Music Awards. “For many musicians, this may be the only opportunity they have to perform, and for many music lovers, this may be the only opportunity for them to hear live music.”
In May 2020, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a citywide emergency order to temporarily let restaurants expand outdoor dining onto public sidewalks and spaces, on-street parking spots, privately owned parking lots and perhaps some streets between Capitol Square and outer loop through a streamlined administrative approval process.
The extra space is intended to let restaurants struggling with thin margins expand square footage so they can operate at capacity while keeping customers and servers from concentrating indoors, where COVID-19 transmits more easily.
“We have had many operators say that the program has kept their business alive,” said Meghan Blake-Horst, city street vending coordinator.
In late April, the city authorized streateries that hold entertainment licenses or otherwise qualify, such as for a solo performer, as well as concert halls, to have live outdoor music performances with amplified sound between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursdays and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
“This was to allow for local musicians to begin playing paid gigs again since inside the venue was not viable and musicians had not been working since the onset of COVID,” Blake-Horst said.
All told, the city has approved 77 streateries on private property with another seven in process, and 85 Streatery expansions onto public property, Blake-Horst said. The city is in the process of calculating the number of Streatery sites that have entertainment licenses, she said.
The popular program continues to play a vital role, as the county reinstated an indoor mask mandate last week.
Too loud for some
But some residents who live near streateries — including some who have patronized and supported restaurants and the Streatery program during the pandemic — have registered noise complaints about amplified music.
“They are from residents that are adjacent to the establishment that is hosting live music,” Blake-Horst said.
Ald. Brian Benford, 6th District, has introduced a resolution that would allow amplified outdoor music to continue at streateries, except those within 100 feet of a structure that contains a residential dwelling unit. He said he’s received complaints from a group of neighbors that have homes that border the Harmony Bar and Grill, 2201 Atwood Ave., and a complaint about the Come Back In, 508 E. Wilson St.
“Like these neighbors, I, too, love the Harmony, but I find it totally unfair that neighbors are subjected to this noise,” Benford said. “This is my attempt to give some of my neighbors relief to undue noise and disruption.”
Brennan Nardi, who owns the Harmony, said the city’s Streatery program has literally saved her business, which closed on March 17, 2020, for 46 days. “I’m so grateful to the city of Madison for stepping up so quickly,” she said. “The Harmony is a neighborhood gathering place, not a takeout businesses. We weren’t prepared to pivot quickly like other businesses. It’s exactly what we needed.”
The Harmony, she said, has closely followed public health guidelines since reopening and welcomed the opportunity to provide amplified music outdoors to serve the business, musicians, many of whom don’t do acoustic performances, and music-starved customers.
“It’s been the difference between having music and not having music at the Harmony, where live music has been a staple since it opened in 1990,” Nardi said. “People love it. People have come out in droves. One of the many lessons I’ve learned during the pandemic is how important music is to the identity of the Harmony.”
Streateries must follow the city’s general guidelines, and the Harmony has tried to be sensitive by positioning musicians toward its building rather than residences and establishing a reasonable level of sound, she said.
“I understand (Benford’s) constituents’ concerns; I’m one of them,” she said. “The current guidelines provide a fair balance between respecting our neighbors’ wishes and respecting our local businesses’ effort to survive.”
Benford said he has met with the Harmony’s manager and is hoping to schedule a mediation between Nardi and the Harmony’s neighbors. “But no matter the outcome I still think that amplified music next to homes is a bad idea,” he said.
“While I understand that amplified music near living spaces can be disruptive, part of the ‘contract’ of living Downtown — near bars and places of business — is that there will be noise,” Christian said. “I feel like limiting sound levels and/or times when amplified music can be played is perfectly reasonable, but prohibiting it outright is another matter entirely.”
The Harmony will survive thanks to patrons who keep coming for the food and neighborhood vibe, but the musicians who have been earning a steady living and the people who come to hear them will suffer, Nardi said.
“My plan at the start of the summer was to bring all of the music inside in September out of respect for the neighbors,” she said. “Now, my musicians won’t play indoors, and I support them 100 percent. So we’ll look at playing outside, unplugged, and see where things go.”
The city Arts Commission will consider the resolution on Monday with the City Council expected to make a final decision on Aug. 31.
10 Madison restaurants with enhanced outdoor seating thanks to city's Streatery program
Outdoor seating has been a lifeline this summer for some restaurants lucky enough to have it, but it comes with challenges, and worse, an approaching end date with colder weather on the way.
About 87 restaurant and bar owners are taking advantage of the city's "Streatery" program, modeled after efforts around the world to help restaurants during COVID-19 restrictions by helping them increase their outdoor dining areas by extending into streets, parking spaces, parking lots and alleys. Twenty-six other applications are pending in Madison.
The efforts are in response to public heath data that suggests that al fresco dining is a safer option than eating indoors in restaurants. Or as Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Schmich put it, "a restaurant patio is a calculated risk."
Here are 10 Madison restaurants and bars taking part in Streatery.
Ohio Tavern
The Ohio Tavern has seating for 22 outside the bar at 224 Ohio Ave. Under the city's Streatery program, it was able to extend its outdoor seat…
Brasserie V
Brasserie V, 1923 Monroe St., has had its outdoor seating since late July with four tables on the sidewalk in front, and six tables in back. T…
Alchemy Cafe, Ideal Bar and Green Owl
On the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue a Streatery cafe zone uses beer barrels and lattice to create patio seating extending into parking spots wi…
Ogden's North Street Diner
Ogden's North Street Diner, 560 North St., has six tables seating as many as 16 people behind the restaurant, which serves breakfast and lunch…
Canteen
Canteen, 111 S. Hamilton St., has 23 tables which can seat 54 people. Customers order at a pick-up window on the Carroll Street side. Canteen …
Nitty Gritty
"Madison's Official Birthday Place," the Nitty Gritty, 223 N. Frances St., has added six tables on the Frances Street side of the building tha…
Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House, 5518 University Ave., is using six of its parking spaces for outdoor seating. Its 13 outdoor tables are now covered wi…
Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery
The owners of Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery, 2827 Atwood Ave., spent $17,000 repaving their parking lot, and $3,000 on outdoor furniture, and can…
Bierock
Bierock, 2911 N. Sherman Ave., has been using sidewalk space in the Northside TownCenter for outdoor dining under the Streatery program. The p…
107 State
107 State is on the top block of State Street in what was formerly Capital Tap Haus, Wisconsin Brewing Tap Haus, and briefly Freiburg Tap Haus…