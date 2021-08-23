Madison may ban amplified music at outdoor 'streateries' near housing

The Harmony, she said, has closely followed public health guidelines since reopening and welcomed the opportunity to provide amplified music outdoors to serve the business, musicians, many of whom don’t do acoustic performances, and music-starved customers.

“It’s been the difference between having music and not having music at the Harmony, where live music has been a staple since it opened in 1990,” Nardi said. “People love it. People have come out in droves. One of the many lessons I’ve learned during the pandemic is how important music is to the identity of the Harmony.”

Streateries must follow the city’s general guidelines, and the Harmony has tried to be sensitive by positioning musicians toward its building rather than residences and establishing a reasonable level of sound, she said.

“I understand (Benford’s) constituents’ concerns; I’m one of them,” she said. “The current guidelines provide a fair balance between respecting our neighbors’ wishes and respecting our local businesses’ effort to survive.”

Benford said he has met with the Harmony’s manager and is hoping to schedule a mediation between Nardi and the Harmony’s neighbors. “But no matter the outcome I still think that amplified music next to homes is a bad idea,” he said.