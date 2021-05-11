Madison Mallards, Forward Madison to implement vaccinated sections for fans

Fans of the Madison Mallards and Forward Madison will have a choice this season of watching games at Warner Park and Breese Stevens Field, respectively, from a vaccinated section where masks and social distancing won’t be required.
It’s the latest version of what outdoor events could look like as local public health orders evolve and community members determine how safe they feel in gatherings of people after they have been vaccinated.
“It’s our job to figure out what the fans want and how they’re going to feel comfortable enjoying our events and that’s part of this process,” said Vern Stenman, president of Big Top Sports and Entertainment, which manages both facilities. “I don’t know that this is the ultimate solution for our business, but I think it’s a step in the right direction.”
This summer at the Mallards’ baseball stadium in Warner Park, one section of the grandstand and one section in the Great Dane Duck Blind will be available to fans who can show proof of full vaccination and a photo ID.
In these sections, people won’t have to wear masks and do not need to maintain six feet of social distance. These areas are also at least six feet away from other seating in the stadium. Children will not be allowed in the vaccinated sections.
Stenman wants people to know that offering vaccinated sections doesn’t mean fans have to be vaccinated to attend games.
Fans can also sit in socially distanced sections. Masks are not required when people are sitting in their assigned seats, but they are mandatory for everyone — regardless of vaccination status — when moving around common areas like the restrooms and concession stand lines.
At Breese Stevens Field where the Forward Madison soccer team plays, a similar vaccinated section will be in place.
“We’ve had a tough year for a business,” Stenman said. “We have to work within the guidelines to maximize our capacity and give our business a chance to rebuild.”
Public Health Madison & Dane County’s current order allows 350 people to gather inside if people are eating and drinking. When food and drinks aren’t offered, groups of 500 people can gather.
Gatherings outside are limited to make sure people who are not members of the same household or living unit maintain six feet of distance at all times, except when in transit. This social distancing rule also applies to indoor events.
Morgan Finke, communications coordinator for Public Health, said in an email that it’s up to businesses and organizations to decide how to move forward within the capacity and gathering limits.
“Our orders recognize the science that when people that are all vaccinated are together the risk of disease spread is very, very low,” Finke said. “It is up to businesses to determine how to use that information in their operations.”
Big Top is unique because it operates large outdoor venues. A restaurant or retail establishment may have more difficulty employing such a strategy due to space constraints.
Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, said the model Big Top is using shows the public that there are safe ways to participate in events. As people begin to think about life after the pandemic, Brandon said it’s like “rebuilding that muscle memory” of not thinking twice before attending an athletic game or concert.
“All this return is about confidence,” Brandon said. “You don't want to do things that undermine confidence.”
Brandon said Big Top’s model could also be an incentive for people to get vaccinated. As of Monday, 61.3% of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Like installing Plexiglass screens at businesses, restricting areas by vaccination status is a way for businesses to balance patrons’ health and sense of security while transitioning toward reopening.
While the vaccinated sections are another type of innovation during the pandemic, Brandon said it’s not a long term solution.
“It can be a step in the right direction to solutions, but the true solutions are going to require continued easing of health orders and the restrictions that come with them,” Brandon said. “What we need is everybody to get vaccinated and Public Health to continue to follow the science and the data and continue to ease the restrictions like they have been.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.