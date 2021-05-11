Madison Mallards, Forward Madison to implement vaccinated sections for fans

Fans of the Madison Mallards and Forward Madison will have a choice this season of watching games at Warner Park and Breese Stevens Field, respectively, from a vaccinated section where masks and social distancing won’t be required.

It’s the latest version of what outdoor events could look like as local public health orders evolve and community members determine how safe they feel in gatherings of people after they have been vaccinated.

“It’s our job to figure out what the fans want and how they’re going to feel comfortable enjoying our events and that’s part of this process,” said Vern Stenman, president of Big Top Sports and Entertainment, which manages both facilities. “I don’t know that this is the ultimate solution for our business, but I think it’s a step in the right direction.”

This summer at the Mallards’ baseball stadium in Warner Park, one section of the grandstand and one section in the Great Dane Duck Blind will be available to fans who can show proof of full vaccination and a photo ID.