Madison makes popular "Streatery" outdoor dining program permanent

After a two-year test, the Madison City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to make permanent the popular COVID-19 pandemic program that lets Madison's restaurants and bars expand outdoor seating.

The council approved two new ordinances and two amendments that allow for the expansion of sidewalk cafés into the parking lane of the road, and keep in place many aspects of the "Streatery" program the council approved on a temporary emergency basis starting in 2020 and extended, first through 2021 and now until April 14.

The Streatery program allows restaurants and bars to extend into private property and right-of-ways - public spaces including sidewalks, streets, terraces and some alleyways. The approvals carry a series of conditions related to sound, hours of operation, storage and enforcement.

The program began when restaurants were closed to in-person dining by order of the city-county health department to combat community spread of COVID-19.

Through January, 71 businesses were approved to expand onto private property, and 85 sidewalk cafés got Streatery approval to expand beyond their normal boundaries. Of those, 57 expanded their space on a sidewalk or terrace, and 28 of them are in parking lanes.

The biggest complaints were for outdoor amplified music, especially live music; outdoor areas open late at night; and off-street parking impacts. city staff reported. The specific conditions are intended to address those and other concerns.

The name "Streatery" is not being used in the new licensing. Instead, the expansions will be called Roadway Café Expansion Licenses.

Oscar Mayer zoning

Also Tuesday, the council approved a series of proactive zoning changes to implement land use recommendations in the sweeping Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan that was adopted by the council in July 2020.

But the council delayed votes on a proposal to amend map reservations future streets and highways within the plan, and zoning changes on Roth and Ruskin streets and Commercial Avenue amid concerns about how changes might impact 16 acres of wetlands on the Hartmeyer property that are part of the plan, as well as other concerns.

Smart Growth Greater Madison also voiced concern about proactive rezoning of any property when the owner objects.

The special area plan envisions housing, commercial and industrial spaces, a preserved wetland and park, new roads and more pedestrian-friendly trails. Buildings will be a mix of heights, some as high as 12 stories, based on use and type of development.

Individual projects will still go through a city approval process, but the plan provides a framework for revitalizing the 72-acre site that connects the North and East Sides of Madison.

City Planning Division staff believes the proposed districts will begin to set the direction for future development envisioned in the plan, but additional approvals including demolition permits, conditional uses, and subdivisions may be needed before a specific site may be used in alignment with the new zoning districts.

Big project approved

In other business, the council:

Approved a zoning change for a 12-story project with housing, resident club lounge and rooftop pool directly across the Southwest Commuter Path and railroad tracks from the Kohl Center. Trinitas Development, based in Lafayette, Indiana, has amended approvals for existing three- and four-story office buildings at 700 and 740 Regent St. to build the 12-story structure on a parking lot behind the existing buildings and adjacent to the bike path. The site is also next to the six-story Hilton Garden Inn hotel built in 2020.

Approved a Vision Zero Action Plan and directed staff to implement its recommendations. In July 2020, the council approved a resolution allowing the city to become a Vision Zero Community, a data-driven strategy intended to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries on city streets, and also improve pedestrian and bike safety in an effort to prevent avoidable fatal crashes.

