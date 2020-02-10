Madison looks to update ordinance governing Airbnb, other tourist rooming hotel operations

A new Madison ordinance seeking to provide policy changes to how property owners operate Airbnb listings or other tourist rooming houses (TRH) operations is going before the city's Plan Commission on Monday night.

The new ordinance is aimed at providing a more uniform set of guidelines than currently exists for people operating a TRH. Officials hope it will also help the city enforce those guidelines on people who are circumventing or disregarding city law.

Under the new ordinance people operating a TRH would need to obtain an annual permit from the city. It would require TRH operators to give documentation confirming that the operator is in compliance with all regulations as well as consent to inspections from the Zoning Department.

Currently, a TRH has to be the primary residence of the person operating it and that person can only rent the TRH for 30 days per calendar year if they are not present at the time of the rental.

According to Madison Zoning Administrator Matt Tucker, this regulation is to prevent people from buying properties for the sole purpose of renting them out as TRHs and to crack down on people who are intentionally trying to circumvent current regulations.