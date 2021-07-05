Madison looks to redevelop housing at 'the Triangle' Downtown

Setting an example

As the CDA looks for a partner, Bayview is poised to launch its project.

Now 102 obsolete townhouses built in 1971 and a community center constructed in 1985 on 4.6 acres, Bayview is a rare oasis of low-cost housing in Madison. But the units are cramped, worn and inaccessible to seniors or those with disabilities, while the community center is bursting at the seams and unable to provide many of the services residents want.

The redevelopment, a joint project by Bayview and Horizon Development Group, is already approved by the city with fundraising nearly complete and construction to begin this summer. The redevelopment will be bursting with color and public art and an emphasis on environmental sustainability.

“Bayview set the template about how to do community-centric development,” said Evers, who sits on the CDA board. “Seeing how that played out with demonstrably stellar results, it makes sense we follow that path and not limit ourselves to conventional approaches that tend to be more hierarchical and paternalistic.”