Madison looks to improve and sustain 'hidden gem' of Glenway Woods

For the first time, Madison is taking a close look at how to best use and sustain Glenway Woods, a 10-acre forest informally used by hikers, dog-walkers and nature lovers that's next to the popular and recently reimagined Glen Golf Park on the West Side.

The city's Parks Division is developing a management and sustainability plan for the woods that will review existing amenities and uses, as well as identify future improvements.

Currently, the land is technically part of Forest Hill Cemetery and does not have a parks classification. The quality of its woods varies from excellent to moderate. The site also contains a variety of dirt hiking trails established over the years by visitors. The trail system has not been intentionally planned or installed. There are some trees down and woods are overgrown along the adjacent Southwest Commuter Path. There are a few stick shelters, likely made by youth.

Overall, the tree canopy and vegetation are high quality, parks superintendent Eric Knepp said. "We'll see what type of park this will be and how it will be used."

The Parks Division would like to have a plan in place to manage it in a sustainable manner that would accommodate recreational uses, said Ann Freiwald, parks planning and development manager.

The city began acquiring all land north of the railroad and south of Speedway Road beginning in the 1850s, Freiwald said.

As part of the planning process for Glenway Woods, the Parks Division applied for assistance from the National Park Service, which provides community assistance to external partners for locally led outdoor recreation and conservation projects through the Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance program, or RTCA. Michael Mencarini, a community planner with the Midwest RTCA Team, will serve as an adviser to the Parks Division for the next year as part of the Glenway project.

The city has already had two listening sessions for the plan, but it's too early in the process to predict potential outcomes and uses, Freiwald said. The Parks Division expects to draft a vision statement for the site and announce a next stage of public engagement in the next few months, Knepp said. The study will go to the Park Commission in the first quarter of 2023.

"I welcome the focus on this beautiful wooded area," said Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District. "It's my hope that the study will generate fresh ideas about how to preserve and enhance this hidden gem."

The planning effort is unrelated to the recent improvements made to the adjacent Glen Golf Park, formerly known as Glenway Golf Course, 3747 Speedway Road, Freiwald said.

But, "I do think it will integrate well with The Glen Golf Park," Knepp said.

Glenway Golf Course, opened in 1927, features large hills and mature oak trees. The nine-hole course underwent a privately funded, $750,000 upgrade in 2021 that significantly boosted native plantings, redesigned holes and tees to make the course playable for people at all skill levels, created a free-to-use putting course and added walking paths.

The city is also setting aside off-peak golfing hours there for history, science, art and athletic programs, cross-country races, disc golf, hiking, movie nights, community events, picnics, fitness classes and more. In the winter, the course could host cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, fat-tire biking and even skijoring, in which skiers are pulled by dogs.

The redesigned golf course reopened for play on July 1. The clubhouse, now called the "The Glen House," has also been renovated.