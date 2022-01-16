Madison looks to balance preservation, evolution in its 5 historic districts

The city is moving to standardize and update rules to make it more user-friendly and predictable when property owners want to make changes to buildings or developers propose new construction in the city’s five local historic districts.
To change or demolish a building in a historic district, an owner must secure a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city’s Landmarks Commission. But the city’s five districts — Mansion Hill, First Settlement, Third Lake Ridge, Marquette Bungalows and University Heights — were established at different times and each has widely different standards, some detailed and others vague.
The idea now is to align standards in all five districts, making rules clearer and simpler for landowners, the Landmarks Commission and contractors who work on the properties.
“We’re balancing so many different things,” said city preservation planner Heather Bailey. “We want to protect our historic resources. But these places also need to evolve for them to continue to be alive and vibrant.”
To have a property in a local historic district is to enjoy the predictability that comes with historic property protections, Bailey said. People know the built characteristics of their neighborhood, and they enjoy the benefits that come with being a part of these places.
“Having one set of standards will greatly streamline the process for Certificates of Appropriateness for everyone, and is in line with best practices in the field of historic preservation,” said Anna Andrzejewski, a professor of art history at UW-Madison and chair of the Landmarks Commission. “I also hope these standards — especially when design guidelines are developed for each of the specific districts — will make historic preservation more legible to the public, such that as a city we can better balance preservation and new development.”
The five districts are unique:
- Mansion Hill is a residential neighborhood north of Capitol Square designated the city’s first historic district in 1974. It contains the greatest concentration of intact Victorian houses remaining in Madison, many of which were the homes of the city’s pioneer movers-and-shakers.
- Third Lake Ridge, the oldest sections of the Marquette neighborhood, was designated as a historic district in 1979. It is noted for its variety of building types, including churches, a tobacco warehouse, corner groceries, tiny cottages, imposing mansions and a railroad depot.
- University Heights, one of Madison’s first suburbs, was platted in 1893 and designated as a historic district in 1985. Near UW-Madison, it attracted families of university professors and others to some of the city’s architecturally significant Queen Anne, prairie-style and period revival houses.
- Marquette Bungalows is a cohesive grouping of bungalow houses designated as a historic district in 1993. The bungalows share similar sizes and shapes, with a myriad of details to distinguish each house, including wood floors, fine woodwork, cabinetry and leaded glass windows.
- First Settlement, just southeast of Capitol Square, is the city’s first Euro-American settlement, designated a historic district in 2002. In 1837, a boarding house on South Butler Street for workers who would build the first state Capitol became the first occupied residence in Madison.
- “The standards for each district were created at the time each was established, over a period of nearly five decades,” Bailey said. “This has led to requirements and processes that are confusing for users. Each historic district ordinance reflects best practices in preservation at the time that it was created, but none of them have been updated since they were adopted.”
Mansion Hill, for example, has very few general standards, while the latest district, First Settlement, has numerous, very detailed standards, she said.
One district evaluates changes on the “street facade,” the side of the building facing the street, while another looks at what is “visible from the street,” which can be more than one facade, Andrzejewski said. Another challenge is defining what is actually visible from the street, which varies by season and the vantage point, she said.
Contractors, meanwhile, might think that the rules for one district apply to another, Bailey said. “I want to make it easy for them to do their work,” she said.
In 2014, the City Council decided the city should update its Historic Preservation Ordinance, particularly for the historic districts, Bailey said. In 2015, the council adopted the first part of the process, changing how the city reviews work on designated landmarks, and introducing new processes like demolition by neglect in order to save its most endangered historic properties.
The current effort to look at historic districts is the second phase of the effort, and a special Landmarks Ordinance Review Committee has already conducted 15 neighborhood meetings — three in each local historic district — and held 34 committee meetings.
So far, the primary controversy throughout much of the process is the change from district-specific standards to a consistent set of standards, Bailey said. “While there is a lot of interest in making a more user-friendly process, there is also concern about change and unintended consequences,” she said.
The development group Smart Growth Greater Madison has not taken a position on the changes, executive director Bill Connors said.
“The new ordinance will provide both protections for historic districts and a more predictable process for all involved,” said committee vice chair Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District.
