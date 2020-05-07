Madison logs over $100,000 in extra costs for April 7 pandemic election

Even with this support from the state, municipalities were tracking down additional supplies.

“I know a lot of them were trying to get a hold of their own sanitizing wipes. Some of them put up Plexiglass shields,” McDonell said.

While the total figure for state dollars spent wasn’t immediately available, commissioners in March voted to allow staff to spend up to $200,000 on additional assets needed for absentee voting such as envelopes, labels or sanitation supplies. At the time, the state had an estimated shortage of 600,000 envelopes for absentee ballots.

But local jurisdictions also had to cover additional absentee postage costs, which average about $1 per voter for delivery and return postage. Those increases weren’t budgeted for, the commission noted in a recent memo, because “their budgets have traditionally focused on the historical need for in-person absentee and traditional election day polling places.”