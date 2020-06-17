Madison loan program would support commercial property ownership in communities of color

“It is one of numerous steps we must take to fully address the disparities in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Madison has also recently doubled funding for the support of the Black and Latino Chambers of Commerce in addition to developing an expansion of a separate loan program designed to help residents of color start and grow small businesses, according to the mayor’s office.

Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, said the “uphill battle” black-owned businesses already face to succeed was further challenged by the coronavirus pandemic, which is causing economic concern across the nation.

Supporting generational wealth will begin to dismantle racial gaps in the community, Harrington-McKinney said in the statement.

“We have an opportunity to help reset some of the ways racism operates in our community,” Harrington-McKinney said. “We must not lose this opportunity to optimize and build wealth for Black businesses. Generational wealth creates more opportunities and without that it is difficult for our Black businesses to compete.”

