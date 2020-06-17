Madison loan program would support commercial property ownership in communities of color

Madison officials are moving forward on a forgivable loan program aimed at supporting Madison business owners transitioning from renting to owning their own commercial property.
The Commercial Ownership Assistance program, which could launch this year as a pilot program with $500,000, is meant to support entrepreneurship and create wealth in communities that have historically faced barriers to purchasing commercial property.
It would also address one aspect of racial disparities in Madison. People of color in Madison represent about 27% of the city’s population but make up between 3% and 9% of business owners, according to the city.
"Racial justice cannot be achieved without programs like this to address economic justice, which will allow African Americans the ability to become more autonomous in our destinies," Ald. Samba Baldeh, District 17, said in a statement.
Council President Sheri Carter, who represents District 14, said the program would also support business owners of color in areas facing gentrification, like the South Park Street corridor.
"In addition, this program will integrate people of color in the business community which lacks diversity in ownership, Carter said in a statement. “This isn't a hand out but a pathway to entrepreneurship."
The assistance program would provide forgivable loans to owners for buying or constructing a business space with no payment due to the city unless the property is sold. The program would focus resources toward communities of color, immigrant communities, women, disabled residents and veterans. Businesses in under-invested geographic areas will also be prioritized.
If the pilot program is successful, the city could increase funding for the program. The city’s Economic Development Committee will discuss ordinance details at a virtual meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in the statement that the program supports wealth-building and prevents displacement in neighborhoods at risk of gentrification.
“It is one of numerous steps we must take to fully address the disparities in our community,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Madison has also recently doubled funding for the support of the Black and Latino Chambers of Commerce in addition to developing an expansion of a separate loan program designed to help residents of color start and grow small businesses, according to the mayor’s office.
Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, said the “uphill battle” black-owned businesses already face to succeed was further challenged by the coronavirus pandemic, which is causing economic concern across the nation.
Supporting generational wealth will begin to dismantle racial gaps in the community, Harrington-McKinney said in the statement.
“We have an opportunity to help reset some of the ways racism operates in our community,” Harrington-McKinney said. “We must not lose this opportunity to optimize and build wealth for Black businesses. Generational wealth creates more opportunities and without that it is difficult for our Black businesses to compete.”
