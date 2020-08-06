Madison likely won’t see election result delays, long lines for August primary

EARLY VOTING

Residents can still register or vote early in person at several sites in Madison on Friday. Some locations are also available on Saturday, but only if you're already registered to vote.

City Clerk's Office, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. #103

Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (an ExpressVote accessible ballot marking device is available at this location)

Madison College Truax Campus

Human & Protective Services Parking Lot, 1701 Pearson St.

Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Madison College South Campus, 2429 Perry St.

Far west side of parking lot, along Perry St.

Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park St.

Line up on to the right of the line of cones parallel with Park Street facing the library.

Saturday (registered voters only), 12-4 p.m.

Lakeview Library, 2845 N. Sherman Ave.

Friday, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday (registered voters only), 12-4 p.m.

Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Road

Friday, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday (registered voters only), 12-4 p.m.

Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road

Friday, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday (registered voters only), 12-4 p.m.