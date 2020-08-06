Madison likely won’t see election result delays, long lines for August primary

Even with a large surge in absentee ballots for Tuesday's primary, Madison likely won’t see a delay in tallying votes on election night like it did in April.
With more than 70,000 absentee ballots requested so far in Madison and 36,263 of those returned as of Wednesday, a large chunk of residents won’t have to go to the polls in person, and almost all voting sites will be open, meaning long lines aren’t expected to be a problem. And election results should be available Tuesday night, unlike the six-day delay seen in May.
“This election everything is — as much as it can be in a pandemic — it’s more routine,” Madison city clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said.
For the presidential primary and spring election April 7, Madison canvassers were still processing absentee ballots until about 1:30 a.m. on April 14.
While results for general elections often stretch into the early-morning hours, it’s unusual for a spring election to see such a delay. But then the April election — the first held in Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic — was anything but usual.
Up until the day before the election, it was unclear whether it would be held at all. Gov. Tony Evers had ordered the balloting be postponed because of the public health crisis, but the state Supreme Court struck down the order on April 6, the day before the vote. The election proceeded, but a judge extended the deadline for clerks to receive absentee ballots from 8 p.m. on Election Day to 4 p.m. on April 13, nearly a week later.
City clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said that extension is what drove the late-night delay in Madison. The clerk’s office received at least 8,000 absentee ballots in the mail after April 7. But by the time the city could start opening and counting them on the 13th, it no longer had an arsenal of poll workers at its disposal.
For next week’s primary, clerks will return to their normal practice of distributing absentee ballots among individual polling places according to where they would have been cast if the person voted in person. The ballots will be tallied along with all the other ballots in that precinct, allowing results to be available that night.
“Last time we were under a court order to not run results on election night,” Witzel-Behl said. “But we don’t have that court order this time around.”
Absentee deadlines
Unlike last time, however, any absentee ballots that are not returned to the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day won’t be counted.
Witzel-Behl said it’s probably now too late to send an absentee ballot back through the mail because it can take up to a week to arrive. But there are still several options to get your ballot back if you've received one but haven't yet returned it.
Voters can bring ballots to several drop-off sites located throughout the city. Poll workers will accept the absentee ballots and can serve as a witness, if needed (absentee ballot envelopes must be signed by a witness, who also must add his or her address). Ballots can also be dropped off at any drive-up or in-person absentee voting site in the city. The last day some drop-off and early voting sites will be open is Friday, while others will be open through Saturday.
If you miss that deadline, ballots can still be dropped off at the city clerk’s office or your regular polling place on Election Day. You can also ask a friend or a neighbor to drop off the ballot if it's sealed in its signed certificate envelope.
If you decide not to mail or return your absentee ballot, you can also throw it away and vote in person on Election Day instead. But Witzel-Behl said voting in person after an absentee ballot has been put in the mail — even if the ballot fails to make it in time — is a felony.
In-person voting
With much more time to prepare for a pandemic election than in April, Tuesday’s primary is expected to go much more smoothly for those who vote in person.
Madison will have 86 of its normally 89 August polling locations open Tuesday, so the Capital city won’t see the hours-long lines that snaked around city blocks in Milwaukee for the April election, when the urban area had just five of its around 180 polling locations open.
The large number of absentee ballots should also keep the number of people at the polls in person low. "We’ve never had absentee requests to (this) extent for an August primary," Witzel-Behl said.
Witzel-Behl said Madison’s polling sites will have hand sanitizer, lots of Plexiglas dividers, face masks for all poll workers, tape to indicate where people should stand and teams of poll workers watching for residents who wish to vote curbside from their cars. Voting booths, pens and touch screens will be wiped off between uses, and voters can bring their own ball-point, black or blue pens if they wish.
