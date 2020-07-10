Madison library board recommends closing Monroe Street location for 2021

Library Board member Cindy Fesemyer said the library system should be “committed to dismantling structural racism” and support Black and brown neighborhoods.

“In this time, that means we have to reduce our traditional support of dominant culture,” Fesemyer said.

However, Evers said characterizing Monroe Street library patrons as only white, privileged and wealthy people is an “incomplete pictures.” He said a number of residents are elderly and live on a fixed income and many working class families in the Greenbush neighborhood walk or bike to this branch.

While agreeing that the Monroe Street Library should support the greatest overall burden, Evers supported options that kept the branch open on a partial basis. He said that even two days a week would be a “lifeline” to people who are dependent on library services.

Some board members, including Jair Alvarez, said they would not support any scenario that closed a library location, with Alvarez calling it the “very, very last option.”

“I don’t want to see, if we start chipping away libraries, where we might end up,” Alvarez said.

