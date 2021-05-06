Madison libraries to reopen for in-person services May 24

Starting at the end of the month, Madison readers can go back to browsing among the bookshelves at the city’s public libraries following a decision Thursday from the library board.
The board approved the reopening plan on a 7-2 vote, with some expressing concern over a staff survey that found 60% of staff respondents were nervous about reopening May 24.
In a statement following the vote, library director Greg Mickells commended staff for upholding the library system’s mission of providing free and equitable access to resources and experiences.
“We have missed our customers and know they have missed in-person library services,” Mickells said. “We are committed to sustaining an environment that is safe for our staff and customers as we expand services over the rest of the year and beyond.”
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in the statement that expanding in-person library services is a step toward opening in-person access to all city services.
“Public access to library resources, including collections, internet access, and expert assistance has been crucial in weathering this pandemic for many residents, and I am pleased to be able to expand in-person services to these important resources,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Madison’s nine libraries provided limited services during the pandemic, including curbside pickup of materials and computer use by appointment. They also served as polling locations for several elections.
Last month, the board decided not to reopen by April 24 because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
A staff survey, conducted April 28, included responses from 132 people. Of the respondents, 35% said “ready to open on May 24” and 5% reported they were opposed to the reopening date.
“It’s just disturbing to hear that the overwhelming majority of people, of staff are on the fence of wanting to open,” said board member Jaime Healy-Plotkin, while noting that the library does need to open at some point.
But board member Alyssa Kenney said staff members have shown they are comfortable approaching the board and aware of public processes, noting she hasn’t heard any opposition.
Board member Cindy Fesemyer said the library board should “lead by example” and start to hold meetings in person.
“If we’re opening and requiring staff to be there, I kind of feel like we should be on the same team and so the same goes for managers and other levels of leadership too just being present,” Fesemyer said.
Under the reopening plan adopted Thursday, all libraries except for the Monroe Street branch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The Monroe Street branch will be open 10 a.m. to 6 on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
When the libraries reopen, services such as browsing the full collection, self-service holds and self-checkout, public use of equipment, in-person library account management, limited seating and table space, in-person reference and phone reference will be available, according to the plan.
The library’s current system of scheduling curbside pickups will be discontinued but patrons can call when they arrive at the library to have their materials brought out to them. Krissy Wick, director of public services, said the current system is time intensive, and libraries lack staff to continue the service.
Study or meeting room space, indoor programs and newspapers will not be available.
Under the current public health order, allowed capacity in businesses increases from 50% to 75%. The libraries will follow the capacity limit, local mask mandate and social distancing.
Board chair Eve Galanter said “we can move forward with confidence” that library staff and patrons will feel as safe as possible.
“That is what our mission has been as we have moved forward with this,” Galanter said.
But concerns over the spread of the coronavirus prevented Jair Alvarez from supporting the reopening plan.
“I’m going to be voting against reopening the libraries because I feel like, I get it, people are ready to get back to normal life,” Alvarez said. “On the other side of that coin is tragedy, and I’m not ready to pay the price if we make a mistake.”
Healy-Plotkin also voted against the reopening plan.
Library visitors will be required to adhere to the following rules:
- Masks or face coverings are required for visitors who are five-years-old and up while inside the library.
- Visitors must maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others who are not in their household.
- Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands regularly and use sanitizer provided by the library before, during and after their visit.
- Patrons cannot eat or drink in the library.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.