Madison libraries to reopen for in-person services May 24

Study or meeting room space, indoor programs and newspapers will not be available.

Under the current public health order, allowed capacity in businesses increases from 50% to 75%. The libraries will follow the capacity limit, local mask mandate and social distancing.

Board chair Eve Galanter said “we can move forward with confidence” that library staff and patrons will feel as safe as possible.

“That is what our mission has been as we have moved forward with this,” Galanter said.

But concerns over the spread of the coronavirus prevented Jair Alvarez from supporting the reopening plan.

“I’m going to be voting against reopening the libraries because I feel like, I get it, people are ready to get back to normal life,” Alvarez said. “On the other side of that coin is tragedy, and I’m not ready to pay the price if we make a mistake.”

Healy-Plotkin also voted against the reopening plan.

Library visitors will be required to adhere to the following rules:

Masks or face coverings are required for visitors who are five-years-old and up while inside the library.

Visitors must maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others who are not in their household.

Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands regularly and use sanitizer provided by the library before, during and after their visit.

Patrons cannot eat or drink in the library.

