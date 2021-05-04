Madison libraries could open doors beginning May 24

More than a year after they closed their doors, Madison's nine public libraries could be open to browsers again by May 24, under a proposal the city's Library Board will take up Thursday.
Libraries closed to walk-in service shortly after the pandemic began in mid-March 2020, then began offering curbside service last May and by-appointment computer use over the summer, and have slowly offered a few other services or opened for specific uses, such as serving as polling places.
Last month, the Library Board declined to approve a plan that would have opened libraries beginning April 19, citing concerns among staff about the availability of vaccine.
Under the system's new reopening plan, released Saturday, all the libraries but the Monroe Street branch would be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Monroe branch, which had limited hours before the pandemic, would be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Meeting rooms would be mostly closed to the public, and there would be no indoor programs or access to newspapers.
Library Board president Eve Galanter said Tuesday she had not spoken with other board members about the new plan, but that she supports it, "especially in light of the most recent public health directives."
Under the city-county public health department's most recent emergency order, which goes into effect Wednesday, allowed capacity in businesses rises from 50% to 75%. The libraries would abide by that limit and the county's mask mandate.
Should the board approve the plan Thursday, libraries would not be able to open immediately because of a clause in the city's employee handbook that requires employees get a two-week notice of any changes to their schedules, Galanter said.
Beginning Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day and the traditional return-to-school date for most Wisconsin K-12 students, Downtown's Central Library would be open seven days a week and for longer hours. The others would also see longer or weekend hours or both, with the exception of the Far West Side's Alicia Ashman branch, whose fall opening hours and days are still undetermined.
The reopening plan says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says the chances of surface transmission of the coronavirus are only about one in 10,000, and notes the county's increasing vaccination rate.
As of Tuesday, 60.1% of people in Dane County had had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 45.2% percent were fully vaccinated, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. That includes at least 104 of about 260 library staff, according to the library system. No library staff have been infected while on the job, according to library director Greg Mickells.
Concerns among staff about returning to work might have eased since the Library Board's April decision, according to a staff survey conducted later.
Of the 132 staff who responded, 35% said they were "ready to open on May 24," and 60% said they were "a little nervous, but could get behind a May 24 reopen," according to Mickells. Only 5% reported they were "opposed to a May 24 reopen."
"Library leadership has repeatedly messaged to staff that all of our safety practices, including mandatory proper mask wearing by staff and the public, will remain in place," Mickells said in an email. "Additionally, we have a three-step process to educate, warn and ask to leave if patrons will not maintain a properly worn mask. And even as the vaccination numbers for staff and patrons continue to improve, we will still enforce our safety policies until we receive an all-clear from Public Health."
The city's employee association representative for library workers, Martin Alvarado, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Madison's public schools started opening in March to the youngest children, and high schoolers began returning in April. Most businesses, including book stores, have been open with capacity restrictions for almost 11 months.
Mickells said in March that libraries are "frequently compared to retail and we do share some commonality," but he argued that there are "major differences in supporting a community's needs for our resources than just making transactions."
Outside of Madison, public libraries have started reopening over the last two months, including in Middleton, Monona and Verona. Fitchburg plans to open on Friday and Sun Prairie on Monday.