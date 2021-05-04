Madison libraries could open doors beginning May 24

If you go

Madison's Public Library Board meets online Thursday at 5 p.m. to take up a plan to reopen libraries to walk-in traffic beginning May 24.

To speak to the board, visit cityofmadison.com/MeetingRegistration.

To watch, go to cityofmadison.com/WatchMeetings, and to listen, dial 877-853-5257 and enter meeting ID 975 4580 9169.

Written comments can be emailed to mpl-libraryboard@madisonpubliclibrary.org.