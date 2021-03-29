Madison libraries could be open for browsing in April

After more than a year of being closed to the public, Madison’s public libraries could open next month for in-person browsing, pending approval from the board overseeing the city’s public library system.

The Madison Public Library Board is expected to act on a resolution at its meeting Thursday that would reopen the city’s nine libraries starting April 19 for patrons to come inside and check out books, pick up holds and access basic desk services.

Library Director Greg Mickells said in an email that throughout the pandemic the community has expressed how much they have missed the libraries being open.

“Being able to touch and seek out materials by browsing the collections has been greatly missed and is a prime example of improved access,” Mickells said.

The closure of the libraries also created an equity issue for patrons who used the libraries for internet access and other services. Mickells said expanding in-person services will address a disparity in access to the library system’s resources and services.

