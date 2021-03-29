Madison libraries could be open for browsing in April

After more than a year of being closed to the public, Madison’s public libraries could open next month for in-person browsing, pending approval from the board overseeing the city’s public library system.
The Madison Public Library Board is expected to act on a resolution at its meeting Thursday that would reopen the city’s nine libraries starting April 19 for patrons to come inside and check out books, pick up holds and access basic desk services.
Library Director Greg Mickells said in an email that throughout the pandemic the community has expressed how much they have missed the libraries being open.
“Being able to touch and seek out materials by browsing the collections has been greatly missed and is a prime example of improved access,” Mickells said.
The closure of the libraries also created an equity issue for patrons who used the libraries for internet access and other services. Mickells said expanding in-person services will address a disparity in access to the library system’s resources and services.
“Libraries are important for the free and equitable access to resources and experiences. Madison Public Library has worked extremely hard during the pandemic to stay true to that mission,” Mickells said. “We are looking forward to safely expand our access and welcome back our community. We have missed them just as much as they have missed us.”
During the pandemic, Madison libraries provided limited services, including curbside pickup of materials and computer use by appointment. They also served as polling locations.
Under the opening plan, all libraries (excluding the Monroe Street Library) would be open for in-person services from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. They would be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Curbside delivery by appointment would be available on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Public computers would be available on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Monroe Street location would be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday for expanded in-person access. Curbside delivery by appointment would be available at this location on Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Public computer access is not available at this location.
According to the plan, expanded in-person access will be in compliance with the most recent Public Health Madison & Dane County orders. Hours of operations could be adjusted as needed with notification to the Library Board and two-week public notice.
Madison Public Library employees were included in a mass vaccination clinic in Waunakee last week, according to Mickells’ memo, with an estimated 200 Dane County library workers registered.
“Even with vaccinations reaching over 30% of Dane County residents with at least one dose, it is still not time to begin to relax our safety practices with proper mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing,” Mickells said. “Staff and the public’s safety is our top priority, and we will continue to remain in compliance with public health orders.”
