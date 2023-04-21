A State Street bar in Madison has agreed to pay a fine of nearly $15,000 after pleading no contest to a 93-count complaint filed after a police raid last year that resulted in 137 underage drinking and fake ID citations.

As part of a "tavern safety inspection" just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 1 at City Bar, 636 State, police "made contact with approximately 138 patrons who were determined to be under the age of 21" and confiscated 137 fake IDs, Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said in a Wednesday memo to the city's Alcohol License Review Committee.

The action came during move-in week at UW-Madison, and City Bar was one of several establishments police visited that night but the only one at which they reported liquor law violations.

The bar has a capacity of 200, and a police spokesperson said at the time that of the 143 people there, "only six of them were 21 years of age old or older." All 93 counts in the city's complaint are for allowing an underage person to be in the bar without being accompanied by someone who is 21 or older. City Bar's total fine is $14,708.50.

Madison does not require bars to have electronic identification readers, which can flag fake IDs, but Zilavy said Friday that City Bar voluntarily agreed to purchase better ID scanning equipment.

She also said the bar received 10 demerit points under the city's liquor-licensing system, the most that could be assessed. Bars that accumulate too many points are at risk of being called before the ALRC and having their licenses yanked.

A person who answered the phone at City Bar Friday afternoon said the owners and manager were not there and said he could not provide ways to contact them.