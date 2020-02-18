Madison leaders stress 2020 Census participation, open Census Bureau jobs

A potential barrier to high census participation rates locally is the current lack of temporary census workers in Dane County. The Census Bureau sends out invitations to sign up to take the 2020 Census in mid-March, but Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said 20% of residents are expected not to respond.

This means that these households will be targeted by a census worker in-person to encourage residents to fill out the census.

“The more folks we can get to sign up, the fewer we have to go door-to-door knocking,” Parisi said.

The specific number of workers that the bureau needs is still being determined, U.S. Census Bureau Media Specialist Robert Giblin said. But as of Feb. 13, the bureau is at 35% of its goal for applications in Dane County but still needs an additional 4,183 applications.

Across the state, the bureau needs an additional 18,688 applications in Wisconsin, which is about 64% of the goal for the number of applications for the state. Those interested in working for the bureau can apply online.