Madison leaders implore state, individuals to head off catastrophic COVID-19 spread

“Our current situation, in which people are literally dying as we speak here today while state leaders are not even speaking to one another, is just simply unacceptable,” he said. “There is nothing more important right now than implementing a statewide plan to slow the spread of this virus.”

Heinrich announced data showing that 25% to 35% of those testing positive for the coronavirus have caught it as a result of gatherings, some of which have taken place outside the county where no COVID-19 regulations are in place.

“What we are seeing is people are traveling outside of Dane County to do things we’re asking you to please not do here in Dane County, whether it’s a wedding, a sporting event or visiting your family,” she said. “Those things are resulting in the spread of COVID in this community.”

She said a review of more than 2,000 people who have tested positive for the disease over the past week showed that 33% likely caught it from a household member, many of whom have attended gatherings with people they don’t live with.

She said one analysis estimated that there’s a 32% chance of someone in the room having the disease in gatherings of 10 in Dane County, 61% in gatherings of 25, and 85% in gatherings of 50.