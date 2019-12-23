Madison leaders agree to receive refugees in response to Trump order

Parisi said in an interview last week that he wants refugees to know they are welcome in Dane County.

“It's unfortunate that the president has put the nation and states and local governments in this position where we have to jump through hoops just to make sure we can do the right thing,” Parisi said.

In a letter signed by Rhodes-Conway and Madison City Council President Shiva Bidar Dec. 3, they clarified that issuing the letter from the city does not “mean to imply that the city of Madison believes that the Executive Order is legal or moral.”

Rhodes-Conway said in an interview last Wednesday that it is frustrating to “jump through all of these ridiculous loopholes” to continue welcoming people into the community.

“It's just another manifestation of the anti-immigrant sentiment of racism and attempts to sow fear and divide people from each other, and we'll have none of it,” Rhodes-Conway said.

