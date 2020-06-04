Madison Latino Consortium steps in to provide safety net, cash to undocumented families

Even in normal times, the money is tight at Rosa’s home. The 42-year-old mother of three school-age boys and her husband, a restaurant worker, brought in just enough to make ends meet.
But the money coming in all but disappeared in March when the state went into lockdown. She lost her job, and her husband’s hours dwindled to just a few a week.
Speaking from her east Madison home on the condition of anonymity because of her immigration status, the Mexico native said she’s been able to access food pantries and other resources to put food on the table, but the financial stress is wearing on her.
“I sometimes get depressed not having work, still having to pay rent,” she said through an interpreter. “It’s very difficult.”
Rosa and her husband are among what the Pew Research Center estimates to be about 75,000 undocumented immigrants in Wisconsin, making up 1.3% of the state’s population. But although government data suggests that most pay federal, state and local taxes, they received no stimulus checks or generous unemployment benefits aimed at easing the financial blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. While many live below the poverty line, they aren’t eligible for food stamps. About half have no health insurance, but federal programs like Medicaid are off-limits.
But for the undocumented in Dane County, a safety net of a different type has emerged. Since the start of the pandemic, an interconnected network of advocacy groups has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide local immigrants with what they can’t get from the government: cash payments to help weather the crisis. The group is also connecting immigrants with food pantries, medical care and other services, work that preceded the pandemic, but which has gained heightened urgency since it hit.
“When things started happening with COVID, we started realizing that there was going to be a segment of our community that was going to be left out just because they were not eligible for federal relief,” said Karen Menéndez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano and a lead organizer for the Latino Consortium for Action, a collective that supports undocumented residents. “They’re not able to access the kind of support that other communities receive.”
Without government benefits, advocates say, undocumented immigrants who can find work have to take it, often at service-sector jobs that increase their chance of exposure to COVID-19, which Hispanics are contracting at rates far higher than average.
Over 2,000 requests for aid
At the Vera Court Community Center’s Latino Family Resource Center, which connects immigrant families with social services, the number of families seeking help has tripled, according to Veronica Vega, the center’s director.
Vera Court has expanded food pantry operations both in frequency and location, adding a north side pantry to augment its existing operation at the Bridge-Lakepoint-Waunona Neighborhood Center on the south side.
For Rosa, the community center has provided a lifeline.
“They’re able to provide us with something, with food,” she said. “Any little bit helps, and that’s been very good.”
The Latino Consortium for Action is a collective of advocacy, economic, educational and health care groups that provide a social safety net to those left out by the government. Members include the Latino Health Council, the Latino Chamber of Commerce, the Latino Children and Families Network, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County, La Movida, Centro Hispano and Orgullo Latinx. While providing direct services to the undocumented community, the organizations have also cultivated relationships with big donors like the United Way, American Family, the Rennebohm Foundation, Findorf Construction and the Evjue Foundation (the charitable arm of The Capital Times).
The LCA was organized about six years ago as a proxy for government services for folks lacking access to public assistance and mistrustful of the government.
One of the founding members, poet and educator Oscar Mireles, said the group has met monthly for the past five years. During that time the consortium has worked to put support systems in place and earned the trust of the undocumented community, which made it well positioned to deal with the situation that has unfolded in recent months.
“A number of things we started years ago have really come to fruition,” Moreles said. “This could not have happened five years ago.”
In less than two months, the LCA raised $640,000 to provide financial support for undocumented immigrants. Menéndez, the group’s principal fundraiser, said individual donors in Dane County also contributed a good portion of the total.
“The beautiful thing is gifts that were $20, $50, $100, that’s probably $100,000 of the fund,” she said. “For those of us doing the work on the ground, it’s incredibly uplifting.”
The LCA received more than 2,100 applications for aid before closing the program to process applications and raise more funds, potentially for another round. The money will go exclusively to undocumented families and business owners. Payments to households max out at $1,000, individuals at $500. Businesses are eligible for up to $5,000, depending on their need.
Organizers say that the effort’s reach goes well beyond a cash infusion.
“It’s not like you apply for the fund and we just send you a check,” said Shiva Bidar, co-chair of the Latino Health Council, chief diversity office with UW Health and an organizer with the LCA. “There is a call to every single applicant and case management that’s occurring. What other resources do they need — food pantry, resources to pay rent where immigration status might not matter.”
Expanded food pantry operations
For many immigrants, the food pantries have been a lifeline.
At St. Vincent de Paul on the city’s south side, Latinos make up a large segment of the clients. According to spokesman Max Nguyen, the number of families at the food pantry has more than doubled in recent weeks to up to 160, five days a week.
“Each family gets between 60 and 70 pounds of food,” he said. “Usually two boxes and a couple of bags.”
The Vera Court center on the north side recently opened a new weekly food pantry to augment its pantry on the Bridge-Lakepoint-Waunona Neighborhood Center on the south side. The BLW pantry has expanded availability from once a month to weekly. Between the two sites, the community center provides food from Second Harvest to about 150 families.
The center also provides hot meals during the week and provides pizza, purchased at a discount from Ian’s Pizza, for 10 families every Friday as “a little bit of motivation, just letting them know we are here for them.”
“With the help we provide, they are at least able to put food on the table,” she said. “But it is a very stressful time for each one of these families because they aren’t able to pay rent, they aren’t able to pay for electricity.”
As of May 27, the clock ran out on Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order that bans evictions, and eviction notices have begun to appear in Dane County Court, raising fears of homelessness among some of the county’s most marginalized residents..
“Rent is by far the most challenging issue,” said Bidar.
With a floor of $900 to $1,000 for a one- or two-bedroom apartment in Madison, low-wage workers are already in the midst of a housing crisis, she said. Dane County has earmarked $10 million for rental assistance, and the state has allocated $25 million.
“The Latino Consortium for Action is trying to find information about how to make sure that the Latinx community can access those resources,” Bidar said.
High rates of COVID-19 infection
According to data gathered by Armando Ibarra, a UW-Madison associate professor who studies Latino working communities, 34% of the Latino population in Dane County lives below the poverty line, and nearly half lack health insurance.
Seventy percent rent their homes, with the vast majority of those in multi-unit apartment houses, where it’s difficult to maintain social distancing. Two in five work in the service sector.
“All COVID-19 has done is shine the light on existing disparities and racism,” said Bidar. “For example, the lack of ability to maintain a physical distance within your living environment — if you’re living in rental apartment buildings, it’s very different than when you have a single-family house.”
All that contributes to high rates of COVID-19 among Hispanics. With just 6% of the state’s population, Hispanics account for 33% of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and more than 12% of the cases in Dane County.
Luis Montoto, program director at La Movida, thinks the actual rate of infection might be even higher. Some with symptoms, he said, are not getting tested.
“I do know that some people are reluctant to go get tested because of the information that they ask for,” Montoto said. “The Latinos, they’re scared that any information they take down they might share with the government, or ICE. There’s kind of a rumor mill.”
Montoto said his connections with the immigrant community are deep, and he’s seeing the strain in friends as the pandemic drags on.
“There is a lot of suffering, a lot of sacrificing, a lot of fear,” he said. “And now it’s not just the fear of immigration or ICE. It’s the fear of economic downfall for your family, and then the pandemic — if you get it you could die from it. It’s one fear after another.”
The cumulative effect of poverty and stress have heightened the need for mental health services, Bidar said, which the LAC is providing for people who have applied for the relief fund.
“We know from case management that a lot of people have expressed peak levels of anxiety and stress,” she said. “Clearly, everybody during COVID-19 is experience high levels of anxiety, but for our Latino community it’s been really heightened because of the disparate impact that COVID-19 has had.”
Rosa, the mother of three, said the financial stress, the fear of the disease and the uncertain future are taking an emotional toll. But despair is not an option.
“Keep going, stay strong, and we’ll get through this,” she said. “My husband and I will continue to go forward and do whatever’s possible, because we don’t know when all this is going to end.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.