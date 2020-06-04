Madison Latino Consortium steps in to provide safety net, cash to undocumented families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Even in normal times, the money is tight at Rosa’s home. The 42-year-old mother of three school-age boys and her husband, a restaurant worker, brought in just enough to make ends meet.

But the money coming in all but disappeared in March when the state went into lockdown. She lost her job, and her husband’s hours dwindled to just a few a week.

Speaking from her east Madison home on the condition of anonymity because of her immigration status, the Mexico native said she’s been able to access food pantries and other resources to put food on the table, but the financial stress is wearing on her.

“I sometimes get depressed not having work, still having to pay rent,” she said through an interpreter. “It’s very difficult.”

Rosa and her husband are among what the Pew Research Center estimates to be about 75,000 undocumented immigrants in Wisconsin, making up 1.3% of the state’s population. But although government data suggests that most pay federal, state and local taxes, they received no stimulus checks or generous unemployment benefits aimed at easing the financial blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. While many live below the poverty line, they aren’t eligible for food stamps. About half have no health insurance, but federal programs like Medicaid are off-limits.