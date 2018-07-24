Lacking three members at a Monday night meeting, Madison’s Landmarks Commission decided to refer a decision on removing a Confederate marker in Forest Hill Cemetery to Aug. 27.
Forest Hill Cemetery at 1 Speedway Rd. on the city’s west side is a designated local landmark, which means that the approval of the Landmarks Commission is required to allow for any major changes.
This includes removing the large gravestone with the names of 140 Confederate soldiers from the middle of a section of the cemetery called Confederate Rest.
In April, the City Council voted to remove the large marker, which was installed in 1906 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Critics have argued this group minimizes the role of slavery in the Civil War.
However, city staff determined that removing a Confederate marker in the cemetery does not meet the city’s historic preservation standards.
“We’re in something of a quandary,” commission chair Stuart Levitan said.
Confederate Rest previously featured a small plaque from 1981 that was located outside of the designated area area. However, following a violent protest that involved white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August, Mayor Paul Soglin ordered it to be removed.
In a staff report, preservation planner Amy Scanlon said the small plaque does not have any historical significance and recommended granting a certificate of appropriateness for its removal. The Landmarks Commission unanimously approved the small plaque’s removal Monday.
The large marker does not meet the city’s standards for removal, according to the report.
Though the “overall inherent character” of the cemetery would not be destroyed by removing the marker, the report says that the monument is “part of the uniqueness of the historical events that lead to the use of this specific place.”
“Confederate Rest exists as a physical record of its time, place, and use. It remains unchanged in its appearance since 1909,” Scanlon said in the report. “The change to the space that would occur with the removal of the marker would create a false sense of historical development since the marker was placed before the stone grave markers were installed.”
Levitan previously argued that the marker should remain in the cemetery and that an interpretative sign be added.
Since the City Council’s decision, he has reversed his opinion. At the meeting Monday, he argued that the marker be removed on the condition that the city install a sign explaining the history of the cemetery, the current controversy and Native American mounds in Madison.
“I now understand why the presence of such a large piece of marble commemorating the deaths of Confederate soldiers is inherently offensive,” Levitan said.
Council members previously opposed the addition of an interpretive sign by a a 13-5 vote.
The Landmarks and Parks commissions previously recommended the monument be retained and a contextualizing sign added. The Equal Opportunities Commission opposed keeping the marker.
Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6, was the only member of the Landmarks Commission to vote against keeping the marker. At Monday’s meeting, she argued that removing the marker does not harm the grave site and that the public interest today calls for “reparations.”
“I don’t think we’re disregarding history if we take away this statue, monument, marker,” Rummel said. “I think it frustrates the public interest to keep it and that is something this commission has authority over.”
A few members of the public spoke in favor of retaining the marker, arguing that it celebrates Alice Whiting Waterman, the woman who cared for the cemetery, and that its removal would erase history.
Commission member Katherine Kaliszewski said “messing with people’s grave markers” makes her uncomfortable.
“No matter what they died for, this is there to tell us where they are buried,” Kaliszweski said.