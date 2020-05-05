Madison Landmarks Commission gives first nod to Capitol Square project

The block is also referred to as the American Exchange Development because of the building with that name at 1 N. Pinckney St., located on the corner facing the Capitol Building. Before Brad Binkowski and Tom Neujahr purchased this narrow building in 1993 and renovated it into a four-floor office building, the structure was vacant and deteriorated.

Binkowski and Neujahr gradually purchased properties on the site over 27 years, totaling approximately 56,000-square-feet. The properties include the Centre Seven building, which was designated as a Madison landmark in 2008.

“This is a unique moment in time, and we can either take advantage of it and try and move downtown Madison into the future and create landmarks for generations, or we say we can’t demolish a building and leave things as they stand,” Binkowski said.

Their proposal calls for preserving the landmark American Exchange building, demolishing structures at 3-5 and 15-19 N. Pinckney St. and tearing down the Centre Seven building. However, the proposal calls for reusing the landmark’s terracotta clam shell windows and ornamental balustrade on the second story.