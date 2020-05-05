Madison Landmarks Commission gives first nod to Capitol Square project

In the first of what will be many required actions, a local developer aiming to transform an underused block on the Capitol Square gained approval Monday from a Madison commission to move forward with demolishing a landmark building.
The Landmarks Commission granted Urban Land Interests’ application for a variance from the Historic Preservation Ordinance that would allow for the developer to raze the landmark Centre Seven building, 7-11 N. Pinckney St., as part of its $125 million redevelopment project.
Without the variance, the project would not have been able to be evaluated by other city policymaking groups and neighborhood organizations.
“I don’t see how we can find anything but the proposed building finds a unique and high priority benefit to the public,” Commissioner Richard Arnesen said. “It’s too important of a project to essentially kill it at this juncture.”
The commission voted 4-2 to grant the variance. Commissioner Elizabeth Banks was absent from the meeting. Chair Anna Andrzejewski and Ald. Arvina Martin, District 11 — the only City Council member on the commission — voted to approve.
Proponents say the potential boon to employment and retail opportunities are immense.
“It is important that we unlock these properties, in my estimation, so that we can attract more downtown employment,” Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, said. “By attracting and making available these additional employment opportunities, we can then foster and bolster our struggling downtown retail.”
However, some commissioners were not convinced that demolishing a landmark building is necessary.
“It is our job to look after these types of buildings,” Commissioner Katie Kaliszeweski, who voted against the variance, said. “If it is truly needed by the public, the Common Council can make that decision, but we should be standing by what we previously found was landmarked.”
In an unusual move, the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation supported the demolition.
“The Trust looks forward to working with the developer and other interested parties to achieve a skillful reconstruction of a portion of the subject property and ensure other necessary approvals for this project have a positive impact on historic preservation,” the group said in a statement.
Property purchases over years
ULI is proposing to undertake the massive redevelopment of a largely unused parcel — known officially as Block 101 — downtown. The block is bounded by East Washington Avenue and North Webster, East Mifflin and North Pinckney streets.
The block is also referred to as the American Exchange Development because of the building with that name at 1 N. Pinckney St., located on the corner facing the Capitol Building. Before Brad Binkowski and Tom Neujahr purchased this narrow building in 1993 and renovated it into a four-floor office building, the structure was vacant and deteriorated.
Binkowski and Neujahr gradually purchased properties on the site over 27 years, totaling approximately 56,000-square-feet. The properties include the Centre Seven building, which was designated as a Madison landmark in 2008.
“This is a unique moment in time, and we can either take advantage of it and try and move downtown Madison into the future and create landmarks for generations, or we say we can’t demolish a building and leave things as they stand,” Binkowski said.
Their proposal calls for preserving the landmark American Exchange building, demolishing structures at 3-5 and 15-19 N. Pinckney St. and tearing down the Centre Seven building. However, the proposal calls for reusing the landmark’s terracotta clam shell windows and ornamental balustrade on the second story.
“Our concept is that we would like to restore this storefront to the original form using terracotta that is matching in detail to what originally existed,” Binkowski said.
Together, the properties are valued at $9.2 million.
The developers plan to construct an 840-stall underground parking ramp and create 22,000-square-feet of new retail and 300,000-square-feet of office space. It would also include an indoor bike facility and large conference center.
ULI is proposing to keep the historic scale of facades and first-floor retail on the 10 block of North Pinckney Street and create a glass and stone tower.
Boost local economy
Currently, the developers say more than 55% of the property in the proposed development area is used for surface parking. They also argue the remaining buildings are “blighted and underutilized.”
“ULI’s proposal to redevelop these properties will maximize the life and activity on Madison’s Capitol Square, and will significantly increase the tax base available to the city,” the developers said in a letter of intent.
Downtown Madison Inc. president Jason Ilstrup said now more than ever given the economic strife the coronavirus is creating, a project like this is needed downtown.
“To build the downtown as a thriving heart of our larger Madison community, we need both commercial and residential development that offers density,” Ilstrup said. “This project will create vibrancy and increase the tax base and at a time when our city sorely needs both.”
Decision at odds with staff opinion
The Landmarks Commission’s decision strayed from the opinion of city staff. Preservation planner Heather Bailey determined that ULI’s request did not meet the standards for a public interest variance request.
This is the first time the commission has dealt with a project requesting this type of variance, which was implemented in 2015. The standard for the variance requires a project to offer the following:
- Unique, high priority benefits to the general public
- Benefits to the public outweigh strong public interest in preserving historic resources
- Lack of reasonable alternatives to granting a variance that would allow the proposed project to occur in the city
Bailey said she does not view the proposal as being “unique or high priority.”
“While this would increase the tax base, I don’t see that uniquely increases the tax base in terms of other large office buildings that are proposed in the city,” Bailey said. “I think there are other locations where this development could occur in the city.”
Binkowski said ULI could create a project like this out at East Towne or American Family Parkway, but it prevents the benefits the project could provide to the downtown, like improving the unused buildings’ “blighting influence.”
He said the face of Pinckney Street today adds “virtually no life and vitality to downtown Madison.”
