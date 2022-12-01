Madison lakes weeks away from becoming Dane County's 'largest parks'

It may not look like it now, with nary a spot of ice. But never fear: Madison's lakes will freeze, even if just for a few weeks.

Unseasonably warm November temperatures mean that at the beginning of December, lakes Mendota and Monona and the other three Madison-area lakes remain fully open.

But no matter the temperature, nearly 170 years of data show the median freeze date for Lake Mendota is only a little under three weeks away on Dec. 20, according to figures cited by Madison's Clean Lakes Alliance.

“When the lakes freeze, they become our largest parks — actually they are parks as large as more than 18,000 football fields,” Clean Lakes Alliance founder and executive director James Tye said in a statement.

“While a lot of people may only think of using the lakes in the summer, they are great for winter activities too — which really makes the lakes the center of our community all year long.”

According to the Wisconsin State Climatology Office, which makes the official ruling on ice cover on the lakes, Lake Mendota has always frozen, even if only for a short time. Records going back to 1852 show the shortest freeze-over was 21 days in the winter of 2001-02. The longest was 161 days in the winter of 1880-81.

Last winter, a warm December kept Lake Mendota open through the end of 2021. The largest lake in the Yahara watershed wasn't officially declared frozen over until Jan. 7. That was 23 days shy of the latest freeze date on record, Jan. 30, 1932. The earliest freeze date was Nov. 23, 1880.

The State Climatology Office declared Lake Mendota open on April 2, 2022 — 85 days of frozen surface that was well shy of the median freeze duration of 102 days.

Clean Lakes on Thursday kicked off its 11th annual Mendota Freeze Contest, which offers a chance to win a $1,000 gift card from Lands' End for predicting the official ice-on date for Lake Mendota.

To enter a guess and view contest rules, visit mendotafreeze.org.