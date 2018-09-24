A former programming supervisor for the Madison City Channel has been named the city's head of information technology.
Sarah Edgerton was named the permanent director of Madison's information technology department after serving as interim director since May.
Mayor Paul Soglin announced the appointment on Monday.
"I have worked with Sarah for several years and found her to be a dynamic, innovative and inclusive leader," Soglin said in a news release. "I welcome her to the city's management team, and look forward to working with her."
The appointment will be voted on by the City Council at its Oct. 16 meeting.
Following her work at the City Channel, Edgerton was the city's web manager for 10 years, overseeing the development and management of more than 65 websites, 120 web applications and the city's social media accounts.
Her salary will be $135,000 a year.