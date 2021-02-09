Madison intends to close McPike Park homeless encampment on Feb. 28

Outreach partners, including MachOne Health, Sankofa Behavioral Health, the Social Justice Center, First United Methodist Church and volunteers from Friends of State Street Family and Catalyst for Change, have also been working with campers to connect them to shelter, housing and other resources, she and others said.

The city has now informed campers and posted notices at the permanent restroom facility and on light poles on the western side of the park that it must be vacated by Feb. 28.

"I understand why the city is doing it," said Michael Moody, co-founder with fellow Beacon worker John Adams of Catalyst for Change. "(But) there is frustration about having to move. We have to get them out of that spot and into a better place."

The notice should give campers enough time to connect with outreach workers and find other shelter, O'Keefe said.

"The goal is to connect people to safe indoor shelter and housing, not to disperse them to other unsheltered locations or to ticket individuals," Rummel said. "The police and park rangers don't want to be in the position of enforcement. If people have not moved until the last day, outreach partners will inform campers of temporary permissible encampment sites and provide follow-up services. The McPike team will develop an end date plan for people who may refuse to leave.