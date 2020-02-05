Madison installs 'queue jump' signals for buses, a first step for Bus Rapid Transit

Madison city buses can skip ahead of cars stopped at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Fourth Street because of recently installed traffic signals — the first of their kind in Wisconsin.

Called "queue jumps", the signals allow buses that are stopped in the far right lane to move through an intersection while cars to the left have to remain waiting at a red light. A vertical white line lights up to indicate that the bus can go through, while a horizontal line indicates that the bus must stay stopped.

The signals were installed for both directions of East Washington Avenue in November. They've been fully operational since then.

Mick Rusch, spokesman for Metro Transit, the city's bus service, said the city waited to announce the new signals because it took a while for bus drivers to get acclimated and start using them regularly. Their installation was announced Tuesday.

Rusch said it's counter-intuitive for drivers to go against a red light, but now most are using the signal regularly.

"It’s been working very smoothly," Rusch said Wednesday.