Madison installs 'queue jump' signals for buses, a first step for Bus Rapid Transit

Madison city buses can skip ahead of cars stopped at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Fourth Street because of recently installed traffic signals — the first of their kind in Wisconsin.
Called "queue jumps", the signals allow buses that are stopped in the far right lane to move through an intersection while cars to the left have to remain waiting at a red light. A vertical white line lights up to indicate that the bus can go through, while a horizontal line indicates that the bus must stay stopped.
The signals were installed for both directions of East Washington Avenue in November. They've been fully operational since then.
Mick Rusch, spokesman for Metro Transit, the city's bus service, said the city waited to announce the new signals because it took a while for bus drivers to get acclimated and start using them regularly. Their installation was announced Tuesday.
Rusch said it's counter-intuitive for drivers to go against a red light, but now most are using the signal regularly.
"It’s been working very smoothly," Rusch said Wednesday.
Without queue jumps, long lines of cars form at stop lights and buses have to wait until the traffic clears before merging back into travel lanes from the bus lane. This can cause buses to fall behind schedule, especially during rush hours, Rusch said.
"It just helps speed up things and keep everything on time," Rusch said.
The time-saving signals will be an important part of Bus Rapid Transit, or BRT, a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has made her priority since she was elected last spring.
She hopes to implement the system by 2024 to reduce vehicle traffic and connect the east and west sides of Madison. The plan is for the service to operate every 15 minutes and travel across the city faster and more efficiently than current buses.
City transportation staff recommended routes for the Bus Rapid Transit system at a Monday meeting. Right now, the goal is to get routes finalized by March so the city can apply for a federal grant in September.
Rusch said installing queue jumps is the "first of many steps" for speeding up the current bus system and preparing for BRT. Metro staff are looking for other places the signals could be installed.
In some parts of the city, BRT buses would operate in dedicated lanes, but in others, they would be mixed in with city traffic. The queue jumps would make the BRT service speedier in the areas where the buses are mixed with traffic.
Bus drivers said in a statement provided by Metro Transit that the queue jumps can save around 20-30 seconds per light, which can make a huge difference.
“It can mean getting past an upcoming train or getting through the next light," driver Adam Corbin said. “Every little thing helps everything else down the line. As a driver, I appreciate these types of things, because it helps get people where they need to go efficiently, safely, and responsibly.”