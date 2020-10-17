Madison installs 14 absentee ballot drop boxes

City of Madison absentee ballot drop box locations

Fire Station 1: 316 W. Dayton St., just east of the main driveway.

Fire Station 2: 421 Grand Canyon Drive, west side of Grand Teton Parkway before the station’s back driveway.

Fire Station 3: 1217 Williamson St., in small garden just outside station front door. Walk-up traffic only.

Fire Station 4: 1437 Monroe St., just east of driveway right across from the badger at Camp Randall. Just beneath the "Madison: Solar America City" sign.

Fire Station 5: 4418 Cottage Grove Road, on Atlas Avenue between the bus stop and the station’s back driveway.

Fire Station 6: 825 W. Badger Road, behind station on west side of Perry Street just south of Madison College driveway.

Fire Station 8: 3945 Lien Road, east of station on east side of Parkside Drive.

Fire Station 9: 201 N. Midvale Blvd., behind station on west side of Meadow Lane.

Fire Station 10: 1517 Troy Drive, north side of station near the intersection of Troy Drive and Hanover Street.

Fire Station 11: 4011 Morgan Way behind station on east side of Crossing Place between station driveway and intersection of Crossing and Nelson Road.

Fire Station 12: 400 South Point Road, just north of station on South Point near intersection of South Point and Briar Haven Drive.

Fire Station 13: 6350 Town Center Drive, just east of station driveway on north side of Town Center Drive.

Fire Station 14: 3201 Dairy Drive, just north of station driveway near intersection of Dairy and Prairie Dock Drive.

Elver Park Shelter: 1250 McKenna Blvd., in island of the circle drive near the park shelter.