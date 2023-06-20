With Metro Transit buses now removed from the 400 to 600 blocks of State Street, Madison is inching closer to a limited pilot program to turn those blocks into a pedestrian and bicycle mall as soon as late this summer.

After months of study, the city’s Downtown Coordinating Committee late last week informally recommended a pilot program with the details expected to be introduced in a resolution to the City Council on July 11. The resolution would be considered by committees, with a council decision possible in late July and a pilot program starting as soon as August.

“There was no clear consensus on what the pilot might look like,” DCC chairman Adam Plotkin said. “The closest plan to a closure seems to be focused on weekends rather than all week or weekdays.”

The possibility of a pilot program was met with a mix of excitement and concern, largely about how deliveries to stores would work.

“We believe this pilot project will give the community an opportunity to imagine what the street could be with significantly reduced traffic,” said Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison, Inc. “Most importantly, the pilot will begin the reimagining process for what could permanently happen in the future.”

“I think overall people are excited about the idea of finally making part of State Street a pedestrian mall,” said Elias Tsarovsky, president of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association. “You can see the potential with recent crowds of people coming out to enjoy the Downtown Night Market hosted by the Central Business Improvement District that a pedestrian mall can be feasible. We will do everything we can do to help out and make it successful.”

Ald. Juliana Bennett, 2nd District, a member of the coordinating committee, is taking the lead on drafting a resolution for council consideration. Bennett said she appreciates the enthusiasm and that a pilot is worthy of exploration but said executing it has complexities that could take time.

The possibility of transforming part of State Street has resurfaced because buses were removed from the 400 to 600 blocks when the city rolled out a sweeping Metro Transit redesign on June 11. Buses continue to use the 100 to 300 blocks of the street — those closest to Capitol Square — and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will operate on those blocks with special stops starting in late 2024.

“I walked down State Street the other night and realized the absence of the buses — and the potential,” said Vic Villacrez, chairman of Madison’s Central Business Improvement District.

A sample of those interviewed Monday said they haven’t noticed an impact on their businesses so far.

“It hasn’t affected us at all,” said Andres Medina, general manager of Forage Kitchen, 665 State St. “It’s exactly the same.”

Skylar Palm, store manager of Art Gecko, 510 State Street, said she hasn’t noticed changes to store foot traffic since the buses were removed but said some clients used to take buses to Art Gecko.

“The people who relied on (the buses) were like high school students, who would come in our store, and older people,” she said. “Long term, I feel like that would be an issue.”

Details tricky

The city converted State Street from a regular traffic street with parking into a transit/pedestrian mall in phases in the 1970s and early 1980s, fully reconstructing it between 2004 and 2014. Last year, the city decided to keep buses and BRT on the 100 to 300 blocks but to remove buses from the 400 through 600 blocks.

The 700 and 800 blocks already function as a pedestrian/bicycle mall, known as State Street Mall. But those blocks are much different, with just a few large buildings that can all be accessed from other streets.

A pedestrian mall on the 400 through 600 blocks presents challenges.

The street is only 24 feet wide, and a 20-foot fire lane is required by code. The Fire Department has promised to be flexible but said it needs space to operate in emergencies. But blasting through obstructions like tables or overhead festival lights can damage equipment and render a truck useless for firefighting purposes.

The city must also decide whether to separate bicyclists and pedestrians and how to guarantee access to all residents and businesses, especially for deliveries.

A city survey that drew a modest response showed general support for closing the blocks to vehicles and making them accessible only to pedestrians and bikes for all or parts of the week. But the level of support varied among residents, who were most in favor, building owners, cafes, restaurants and taverns, retail and service businesses.

“The biggest pro is increased activation at a pedestrian level of State Street,” Plotkin said. “The biggest con is that the street is still a key delivery vehicle and emergency services access point.”

Steve Manley, the owner of B-Side Records, 514 State St., voiced concerns about deliveries, even though he supported the idea. B-Side Records receives deliveries almost every weekday, he said.

“That would have to be figured out,” he said. “I feel like there should be a window of time where delivery vehicles could be down on the street.”

“We recognize the importance of collaboration between residents, especially young people that live on and around State Street, and local businesses to make it successful,” Tsarovsky said. “We do recognize that implementation may be difficult and it will probably not look like what everyone envisions but we see this as a great step in the right direction.”

“I would say from the BID standpoint that a pilot project is an appropriate next step,” Villacrez said. “The city has worked to collect data on operations of business in the 400 to 600 block and it appears closing off the street on the weekends would be an appropriate next step that would not impact most businesses’ delivery schedules.

“However, a pedestrianized 400 to 600 blocks of State Street remains a potential amenity to all those who live Downtown and being part of a larger vision of Downtown Madison, one that everyone can enjoy for years to come.”

State Journal reporter Will Romano contributed to this report.

