Madison in ‘uncharted territory’ on police chief search

Though Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway asked for a decision on the city’s next police chief within 90 days, the commission with hiring authority is eyeing a flexible timeline that includes announcing a final decision toward the end of the year.

The Madison Police Department’s former chief, Mike Koval, abruptly retired last September. Since then, acting Chief Vic Wahl has operated in his place in unprecedented circumstances that include the coronavirus pandemic and consistent protests and demonstrations against police violence stemming from the death of George Floyd.

Rhodes-Conway said in a letter to the Police and Fire Commission last Wednesday that Madison needs a permanent police chief vetted by the community, especially “in this transformative historic time.”

“I think it’s only fair to the interim chief and to the department and the city that we move forward with this search process as expeditiously as possible,” Rhodes-Conway said Friday at a press conference.

At the PFC's virtual meeting Monday, Nia Enemuoh-Trammell, president of the PFC, called the mayor’s timeline “a bit ambitious,” while expressing the commission's commitment to a comprehensive and efficient search process.