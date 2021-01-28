Madison identifies new site for men’s homeless shelter

Prior to moving to Fleet Services, the city used the Warner Park Community Recreation Center.

In October 2020, city officials planned to purchase a former child care facility at 4111 East Towne Blvd. for a shelter, but the owner of the site backed out of the offer hours after the announcement and sold it to another party.

Though not downtown, the identified site is located on public transit routes and will be near a future Bus Rapid Transit stop.

"The location is less than ideal, but finding a site is much harder than it should be in this community,” said Brenda Konkel, executive director of Madison Area Care for the Homeless OneHealth.

Matt Wachter, director of city planning, community and economic development, said finding a site is a “difficult balance.” The site should be near transportation, without tenants locked into leases and be bigger to allow for flexible uses.