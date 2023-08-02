Targeting perhaps Madison’s biggest challenge, a City Council member is proposing a broad task force take no more than a year to study and offer solutions to the city’s affordable housing shortage.

Ald. Amani Latimer Burris, 12th District, introduced a resolution at Tuesday’s council meeting to create a task force including members of multiple city committees, four council members and a representative from UW-Madison’s Division of University Housing.

“The affordable housing crisis is something we’ve got to attack,” Latimer Burris said. “We have a lot of committees. We spend a lot of time studying stuff. In the meantime, prices are getting out of hand. What’s the answer? I don’t know.”

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, though, was cool to the idea.

“I am delighted to hear that Ald. Latimer Burris is interested in working on housing issues, but I don’t think a new task force is the best way to address the topic,” she said. “We are already doing a lot of the work that the resolution suggests, and staff are in discussion with several other (council members) about doing even more through the Housing Strategy Committee.

“My office is in conversation with stakeholders across the city to identify barriers to housing production and things we could do (to) overcome them,” the mayor said. “I don’t want to burden folks with additional meetings when we already have an appropriate venue to work on this critical issue.”

The city, Latimer Burris said, must try new approaches to avoid seeing residents priced out of the market.

If created, the task force would:

Examine how the city adds to the cost of housing with fees, such as the parks fee.

Look at where the city can streamline and at times speed up the approval process versus those times it's important to move more deliberately.

Hear from developers of all types of housing neighborhood groups and community-based organizations.

Under the resolution, the task force would invite the managers and developers of successful low- to moderate-income, affordable, workforce and starter housing to testify about how they do it.

The task force and city staff would also talk to developers, major employers and other entities in Madison about partnerships in which employers lease units or developers construct units for employers who can then provide workforce housing at reduced rents to employees.

Lastly, the task force would be asked to complete its work in a year, but also provide any interim recommendations.

“If we bring everyone together, go deep into the subject, we might get somewhere,” Latimer Burris said.

The resolution would go to the Plan Commission Sept. 7 and then back to the council for a decision on Sept. 19.

Photos: Madison college students camp out for first-come housing Madison college students camp out, wait for hours for leases Madison college students camp out, wait for hours for leases Madison college students camp out, wait for hours for leases Madison college students camp out, wait for hours for leases